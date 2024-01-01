Mudita is a new kind of tech company, it exists to benefit the future of humankind. A future where people live more conscious and fulfilled lives. Where ethics and doing the right thing is more important than money. Where knowledge about how to live mentally and physically healthy lives is widely known and incorporated in everyday life.
Mudita Manifesto
We are Mudita,
a new kind of tech company. We care about freedom, joy and living in the present moment. Join us in the quest for a spontaneous, positive, and harmonious lifestyle.
Think about it
There are negativities connected with the overuse of modern technology, which we think we should be more aware of
We favour online interactions over reality
We’re losing the ability to enjoy our offline life. We choose to go through a feed of irrelevant updates over a moment of full presence or self-reflection. It’s a spiral. Our over-dopamine brains want more, causing everyday experiences to appear boring and unfulfilling.
It's not a private matter
Digital distractions influence our relationships with friends and family. We’ve gotten used to scrolling through our feeds while having dinner, talking to a partner or colleague.
We feel overwhelmed
Your time and attention are precious. Not just for you, but also for a number of companies, that compete to monetize it. Distracting notifications trigger a compulsion to check your phone every couple of minutes. These addictive behaviors lead to anxiety and stress
We need to be better parents
It’s our duty to teach our children how to properly and responsibly use technology . We need to help them cultivate their sense of self offline.
Privacy protection is a must
We’re giving away more private information than we might want to. Leaks of data and our lack of control are alarming and we need tools to protect ourselves. We can’t accept the privacy violations a number of tech companies have initiated and how their decisions negatively affect society.
Mobile phone radiation exposure
There are concerns about the possible health effects of intensive mobile phone usage. All mobile phones should contain information which warns against keeping your device in direct contact with your head or body. Few people manage to find it, even fewer follow the instructions provided
Blue light emission
Chronic exposure to blue light in the evening can lower the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates sleep, disrupting your circadian rhythm. Overuse of digital screens can also lead to digital eye strain, which includes blurry vision, difficulty focusing, dry and irritated eyes or headaches.
Tech neck and texting thumb
Hand muscle injuries are becoming more common due to repetitive motions of gripping, tapping and swiping. Bending your head to look at your mobile device held in your hands puts additional pressure to your neck. It results in chronic pain and can influence your posture.
What does 'Mudita' mean?
The word ‘mudita’ comes from Pali, a Middle Indo-Aryan language native to the Indian subcontinent and has no counterpart in English. We can describe it as pleasure, that comes from the unselfish joy of witnessing the well-being of others. We chose this name because we’re happy when you’re happy.
We were inspired by this Buddhist concept of developing a more compassionate relationship with yourself and others. Working on our ability to share the happiness of others helps us convert jealousy and worry into calmness and optimism.
