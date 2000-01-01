B2B Sales Representative

City:Warsaw, Hybrid , Poland Type:Full-Time

🎯 About the position:

Mudita is developing its international distribution network focussing primarily on Western Europe and North America markets. Therefore we are looking for a sales representative experienced in building and managing foreign distribution of consumer products.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Acquiring new partners to Mudita’s distribution network

Account management – driving profitability of relationships with business partners

😎 Requirements:

Finding joy in selling and running business relationships with others

Goal orientation, engagement, proactivity

At least 5-6 years of professional experience on similar position

Experience in B2B sales of products (not services)

Sales success track record in regards to international distribution of consumer products

C1 English

Good communication skills (both written and oral)

MS Office, Google Workspace knowledge

🚀 Nice to have:

Experience in electronics sales

B2 German

Other languages knowledge, especially French, Spanish

Experience with software CRM tools (Freshsales) project management tools (JIRA & Confluence)



🙌 Cool working environment:

Friendly, supportive team focused on pragmatic efforts toward measurable results

Flexible working hours

Hybrid work

Freedom and transparency

Quick decision-making process

26 days paid vacations and all public holidays (also on B2B contract)

Private medical care, MultiSport Card, english classes, 2 days for volunteering

Salary: B2B or UOP contract (basic salary + quarterly bonus)

🔍 About us

At Mudita, we aim to redefine the essence of technology with our minimalist devices. Our products are more than just tools; they are companions in users’ journey towards a fuller, more joyful and mindful life. Our devices, characterized by elegance and simplicity, are crafted for reliability, usability, and discretion – enhancing users' well-being while ensuring the truly important aspects of their present moments remain in the forefront.

In today's world, where mainstream technology often feels overly complicated, distracting, and invasive of privacy, Mudita offers a serene alternative. Our philosophy is to craft technology that harmonizes with users' lives, instead of competing for their attention.

Explore our portfolio:

: Embrace healthy sleep routines with our elegantly simple alarm clocks.

: Simplify your connections with mobile phones that empower you to stay in touch, on your terms.

: Discover the beauty of minimalistic elegance with our automatic, self winding watches.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and Chairman. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.

Join us in this journey. Together, let's redefine technology as a trusted ally in our lives.