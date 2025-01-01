DevSecOps Lead

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-Time

🔍 About position:

Mudita, a tech company focused on creating healthier technology, is looking for a person to lead the DevOps team.

The DevOps team plays a central role in maintaining and developing the technical infrastructure (both on-premises and in the cloud), automating processes and supporting the company's business goals. We are looking for someone with a solid technical background and practical skills, who has a wide range of competencies in the areas of infrastructure, automation and IT security. The candidate should be able to independently design, implement and maintain modern IT environments, while planning the team's work and supporting them in achieving successes.

This role is directly under the IT Director, managing a small internal team + external suppliers.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Develop, update, and enforce the company's security policies and standards

Design and maintain secure, resilient, and fail-safe IT infrastructure environments

Manage Virtual Machines (VMs), including Proxmox environments and VPS instances

Design, implement, and monitor secure computer networks, including VPNs, IP networks, routing, and firewalls

Automate IT infrastructure using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools and best practices

Build, maintain, and optimize CI/CD pipelines, with a focus on GitHub Actions

Organize, plan, and coordinate team activities to ensure timely and high-quality delivery

Provide ongoing IT support, including system and hardware maintenance and troubleshooting for internal teams

Mentor and support the professional development of team members

Establish and enforce standards for high-quality technical documentation

Prioritize tasks effectively to align with business and security objectives

Identify, assess, and manage risks related to IT operations and security

Align technical decisions with overall company goals and strategic direction

Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams and internal stakeholders

Manage relationships and performance of external vendors and service providers

Optimize resource usage for both performance efficiency and cost-effectiveness

Lead initiatives for continuous improvement, process streamlining, and automation

😎 Requirements:

Experience managing a small to mid-sized technical team

Experience working with and managing third-party suppliers or service providers

Solid experience with Linux systems and general IT infrastructure

Hands-on experience with virtualization, especially Proxmox

Daily use of:

Git, Terraform, Ansible, Docker

AWS (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, FaaS)

JIRA, Slack, Google Workspace, Markdown, Draw.io, Mermaid

Proven ability to automate infrastructure using Terraform and Ansible

Ability to set up and manage containerized environments using Docker

Experience configuring monitoring and log collection tools (e.g., Prometheus, Grafana, ELK, Loki)

Working knowledge of relational and non-relational databases and their basic maintenance

Ability to write clear, structured messages and documentation

Ability to work effectively in a team and take ownership of tasks

Ability to make decisions independently and delegate tasks clearly

Ability to resolve conflicts directly and constructively

Willingness to share knowledge with others

Experience working in Kanban or Scrum-based teams

Fluent in English (spoken and written)

Willingness to work mostly on-site

🚀 Nice to have:

Higher education in IT (engineering or master's degree) is welcome

🙌 Cool working environment:

Full time - B2B contract

Work mainly from the office in Warsaw, location near Metro Racławicka

Flexible working hours

Freedom and transparency

26 days paid vacations and all public holidays on a B2B contract

Co-financing for a multisport card, private health care and English classes

2 paid days off for volunteering

🔍 About us

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU⌚📱Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions.