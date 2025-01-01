DevSecOps Lead
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-Time
🔍 About position:
Mudita, a tech company focused on creating healthier technology, is looking for a person to lead the DevOps team.
The DevOps team plays a central role in maintaining and developing the technical infrastructure (both on-premises and in the cloud), automating processes and supporting the company's business goals. We are looking for someone with a solid technical background and practical skills, who has a wide range of competencies in the areas of infrastructure, automation and IT security. The candidate should be able to independently design, implement and maintain modern IT environments, while planning the team's work and supporting them in achieving successes.
This role is directly under the IT Director, managing a small internal team + external suppliers.
📋 Key Responsibilities:
Develop, update, and enforce the company's security policies and standards
Design and maintain secure, resilient, and fail-safe IT infrastructure environments
Manage Virtual Machines (VMs), including Proxmox environments and VPS instances
Design, implement, and monitor secure computer networks, including VPNs, IP networks, routing, and firewalls
Automate IT infrastructure using Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools and best practices
Build, maintain, and optimize CI/CD pipelines, with a focus on GitHub Actions
Organize, plan, and coordinate team activities to ensure timely and high-quality delivery
Provide ongoing IT support, including system and hardware maintenance and troubleshooting for internal teams
Mentor and support the professional development of team members
Establish and enforce standards for high-quality technical documentation
Prioritize tasks effectively to align with business and security objectives
Identify, assess, and manage risks related to IT operations and security
Align technical decisions with overall company goals and strategic direction
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams and internal stakeholders
Manage relationships and performance of external vendors and service providers
Optimize resource usage for both performance efficiency and cost-effectiveness
Lead initiatives for continuous improvement, process streamlining, and automation
😎 Requirements:
Experience managing a small to mid-sized technical team
Experience working with and managing third-party suppliers or service providers
Solid experience with Linux systems and general IT infrastructure
Hands-on experience with virtualization, especially Proxmox
Daily use of:
Git, Terraform, Ansible, Docker
AWS (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, FaaS)
JIRA, Slack, Google Workspace, Markdown, Draw.io, Mermaid
Proven ability to automate infrastructure using Terraform and Ansible
Ability to set up and manage containerized environments using Docker
Experience configuring monitoring and log collection tools (e.g., Prometheus, Grafana, ELK, Loki)
Working knowledge of relational and non-relational databases and their basic maintenance
Ability to write clear, structured messages and documentation
Ability to work effectively in a team and take ownership of tasks
Ability to make decisions independently and delegate tasks clearly
Ability to resolve conflicts directly and constructively
Willingness to share knowledge with others
Experience working in Kanban or Scrum-based teams
Fluent in English (spoken and written)
Willingness to work mostly on-site
🚀 Nice to have:
Higher education in IT (engineering or master's degree) is welcome
🙌 Cool working environment:
Full time - B2B contract
Work mainly from the office in Warsaw, location near Metro Racławicka
Flexible working hours
Freedom and transparency
26 days paid vacations and all public holidays on a B2B contract
Co-financing for a multisport card, private health care and English classes
2 paid days off for volunteering
🔍 About us
We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU⌚📱Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions.
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Information regarding the processing of personal data of candidates
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”