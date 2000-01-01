Get Mudita Harmony 2 & Mudita Bell 2 on Kickstarter, up to 40% off. Pre-Order here!

Supply Chain Manager

City:Warsaw, Hybrid, Poland

Type:Full-Time

📋 Key Responsibilities:

  • International and domestic transports organization - courier and pallet shipments in air and sea transport

  • Ensuring effective and timely shipment to B2C customers

  • Customs clearance and cooperation with customs agencies

  • Cooperation with the distribution center, inventory control, negotiating commercial terms

  • Supervision over the delivery of goods and documentation

  • Keeping inventory levels to ensure the availability of goods

  • Supervision over the correctness of logistic and warehouse documentation and document circulation

  • Participation in budgeting in the supply chain area

  • Cooperation with sales departments, customer service and product owners

😎 Requirements:

  • Higher education, preferably Logistics, Economics, or other relevant

  • Minimum 4 years of professional experience at a similar role

  • Experience in building partnerships

  • Great people skills and communication, decision-making skills

  • Quality-oriented mindset

  • C1 English. Strong verbal and written communication skills

  • Advanced excel knowledge

  • Knowledge of commercial and warehouse systems (Symfonia will be an advantage)

🙌 Cool working environment:

  • Hybrid work model (2 days/week remote) or full office work

  • Flexible working hours

  • Permanent contract

  • 26 paid days off

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Care

  • Short decision-making process

  • Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

  • Parking spots without parking meters

  • Balcony for summer chilling

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Pure, a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and Chairman. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.