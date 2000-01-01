Supply Chain Manager

City:Warsaw, Hybrid , Poland Type:Full-Time

📋 Key Responsibilities:

International and domestic transports organization - courier and pallet shipments in air and sea transport

Ensuring effective and timely shipment to B2C customers

Customs clearance and cooperation with customs agencies

Cooperation with the distribution center, inventory control, negotiating commercial terms

Supervision over the delivery of goods and documentation

Keeping inventory levels to ensure the availability of goods

Supervision over the correctness of logistic and warehouse documentation and document circulation

Participation in budgeting in the supply chain area

Cooperation with sales departments, customer service and product owners

😎 Requirements:

Higher education, preferably Logistics, Economics, or other relevant

Minimum 4 years of professional experience at a similar role

Experience in building partnerships

Great people skills and communication, decision-making skills

Quality-oriented mindset

C1 English. Strong verbal and written communication skills

Advanced excel knowledge

Knowledge of commercial and warehouse systems (Symfonia will be an advantage)

🙌 Cool working environment:

Hybrid work model (2 days/week remote) or full office work

Flexible working hours

Permanent contract

26 paid days off

Freedom and transparency

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Short decision-making process

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parking meters

Balcony for summer chilling

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and Chairman. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.