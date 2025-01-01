Technical Project Manager

City:Warsaw , Poland Type:Full-Time

🔍 About position:

We are looking for a Technical Project Manager to join one of the few teams in Poland that designs and manufactures high-quality consumer electronics for international markets (USA, EU). You will be responsible for end-to-end project management—from planning to implementation—and for coordinating the work of interdisciplinary teams using Agile methodology. If you have at least 3 years of experience in project management, are proficient in Jira and Confluence, and can communicate in English and Polish at a B2 level, apply and help us create unique technology products.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

End-to-end project management from planning through execution to deployment and maintenance.

Preparing comprehensive project plans and coordinating team tasks and responsibilities to ensure successful outcomes

Coordinating the work of multiple interdisciplinary project teams and specialists (IT, UX/UI, Business Analysis, Hardware, Logistics, Marketing) and ensuring effective communication between them

Monitoring project progress, resolving issues as they arise, and reporting project status to internal stakeholders

Ensuring adherence to the chosen project methodology and continuously improving production processes.

Identifying and monitoring project risks and planning preventive actions (contingency plans); actively managing project changes

Monitoring project budget execution

Maintaining project documentation

Communicating with external vendors and supervising their work

😎 Requirements:

Minimum 3 years of experience as a Project Manager or in a similar role (preferably in the tech or IT industry)

Ability to plan and coordinate the work of multiple project teams, with excellent organizational and communication skills

Practical knowledge of project management methodologies (especially Agile/Scrum) and tools such as Jira and Confluence

Independence, proactive problem-solving, and accountability for assigned tasks

English and Polish language proficiency at B2 level (fluent communication in speech and writing)

🚀 Nice to have:

Experience working with hardware products or in product-oriented environments (e.g., consumer electronics, IoT)

Higher education (technical or management-related fields)

Familiarity with additional project management tools and traditional methodologies (Prince2, PMI, etc.)

🙌 Cool working environment:

Full-time employment – UoP (employment contract) or B2B contract

Work mainly from the office in Warsaw, location near Metro Racławicka

Flexible working hours

26 days paid vacations and all public holidays on a B2B contract

Co-financing for a multisport card, private health care and English classes

2 paid days off for volunteering

🔍 About us

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU⌚📱Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions.