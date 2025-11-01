TypeScript Developer (Frontend)
City:Warsaw, Poland
Type:Full-Time, Fix-Term Employment Contract (umowa o pracę na czas określony)
Project duration: 1.11.2025 - 31.10.2026
Salary: 20-24k gross / month
Working model: remote / hybrid
🔍 About position:
The project scope includes developing a system for publishing and distributing e-ink applications to mobile devices — the Mudita App Store — along with a dedicated developer portal (a counterpart to Google Play or the Apple App Store, but designed specifically for e-ink devices).
The final outcome will be a complete distribution platform featuring built-in security, verification, and app distribution mechanisms, as well as a mobile application for end users and a developer portal.
📋 Key Responsibilities:
Designing and developing modern frontend applications based on Next.js and TypeScript
Implementing business logic and presentation layers using modern libraries and architectural patterns
Integrating with API interfaces (REST, GraphQL, WebSockets)
Designing and implementing user authentication solutions using services such as OpenID, Google, Auth0, or similar
Ensuring a high level of frontend application security in accordance with industry best practices
Creating and maintaining unit and integration tests, as well as collaborating on end-to-end testing processes
Optimizing web application performance and maintaining code quality in line with design and development standards
Working with build and automation tools to streamline frontend development processes
Collaborating closely with the backend team, UX/UI designers, and other team members
Documenting the application architecture
😎 Requirements:
Minimum of 5 years of experience in developing frontend applications as a Frontend Engineer/Developer
Advanced knowledge of Next.js
Proficient in JavaScript and TypeScript
Experience in application state management
Experience in data modeling
Strong understanding of frontend application security best practices
Experience in designing frontend applications that implement user authentication using services such as OpenID, Google, or Auth0
Familiarity with CSS frameworks (Tailwind CSS, Bootstrap)
Experience with build tools for frontend applications
Experience with application testing tools
Hands-on experience in creating unit and integration tests
Experience integrating frontend applications with APIs (REST, GraphQL, WebSockets)
Practical knowledge of web application performance optimization
Proficiency in working with Git repositories
Experience working with Docker and a basic understanding of containerization
🙌 Cool working environment:
Flexible working hours between 8-18
Freedom and transparency
Co-financing for a multisport card, private health care and English classes
2 paid days off for volunteering
🔍 About us
We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU⌚📱Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions.
Please send your CV or LinkedIn profile to:
(Please include the position name in the e-mail title)
Information regarding the processing of personal data of candidates
Please include the following clause in your CV:
“I agree to the processing of my personal data contained in the application documents provided by me in order to carry out the recruitment process by Mudita sp. z o.o. in Warsaw, Jana Czeczota Street No 6. I give my data voluntarily, I know the right to access and correct them, and that consent may be revoked at any time.”