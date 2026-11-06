Introducing Mudita Dhamma Automatic & Time for Kindness
A watch brings our attention to time throughout the day. We glance at it before leaving home, between meetings, or while waiting for someone. Each glance can also be a small opportunity to pause and consider how we want to spend the moments ahead.
Perhaps, with a little more patience. A thoughtful word. Our full attention when someone needs to be heard.
With that spirit, we’re introducing Mudita Dhamma Automatic, a new addition to our automatic watch collection. Designed in Poland and made in Switzerland, this limited edition of just 108 watches worldwide brings together Swiss craftsmanship and a reminder to make time for kindness. Mudita Dhamma Automatic will make its debut at the 13th Global Conference on Buddhism which will take place at the ICE Kraków Congress Centre in Kraków, Poland from 6-8 November, this year. This is the first time this event will be hosted in Europe.
A meaningful movement
At the center of Mudita Dhamma Automatic’s dial, a rotating Dhamma Wheel marks the flow of seconds.
Its eight spokes evoke the Noble Eightfold Path, a central teaching in Buddhism encompassing wisdom, ethical conduct, and mental discipline. On the watch, this symbol becomes part of an everyday object, accompanying its wearer through ordinary moments.
As the wheel turns, it offers a gentle invitation to reflect on our intentions, our words, and our actions. There is room for kindness in all of them: in the way we respond to a difficult conversation, the patience we offer another person, or the understanding we extend to ourselves.
The uncluttered dial gives the wheel space to stand out. Its warm tone sits against a light background, framed by clear numerals and simple hands. The design makes the time easy to read while inviting a closer look at the meaning within it.
Created to mark a special gathering
Mudita Dhamma Automatic was created to commemorate the 13th Global Conference on Buddhism in Kraków, Poland, with Mudita as one of the conference’s partners.
The watch carries the gathering’s message into daily life. Its reminder can accompany you at work, at home, or during a quiet moment on your own, wherever there is an opportunity to act with care.
This connection gives Dhamma Automatic a distinct place in the Mudita automatic watch portfolio. Its design brings the values of mindfulness and kindness into view each time you check the hour.
Why 108?
The edition is limited to 108 pieces, a number with significance in Buddhism and other Asian traditions.
A traditional mala often consists of 108 beads, used to count repetitions during chanting or meditation. The number is also reflected in the 108 bell strikes that welcome the new year at Buddhist temples in Japan.
For Mudita Dhamma Automatic, 108 connects the edition to the traditions that inspired it. It also defines the collection’s size: only 108 watches have been made worldwide.
Swiss craftsmanship, powered by your movement
Inside Mudita Dhamma Automatic is the Sellita SW300-1 Elaboré automatic movement. It winds through the movement of your wrist as you wear it, bringing a mechanical rhythm to the passing hours.
With a power reserve of up to 56 hours, a fully wound watch can continue running for more than two days when taken off.
Designed in Poland and manufactured in Switzerland, Mudita Dhamma Automatic combines Mudita’s attention to simplicity with Swiss watchmaking expertise. Every element serves the experience of wearing and reading the watch, from its clear 12-hour dial to the proportions of its case.
Considered details for everyday comfort
The titanium case is light and hypoallergenic, with a slim profile measuring just 8.35 mm thick. It sits comfortably on the wrist, making Mudita Dhamma Automatic an easy companion throughout the day.
Sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating helps keep the dial clear and legible while resisting everyday scratches. 5 ATM water resistance adds protection against everyday exposure to water, including rain and splashes.
A brown vegan strap complements the dial’s warm tones and reflects the care behind the design. Its quick-release system lets you change straps without tools, giving you the freedom to adapt the watch to your own style.
Together, these details create a watch that feels at home in daily life, with its meaning always close at hand.
Time for kindness
Kindness often begins with something small. Taking a moment to listen. Choosing a gentler response, or perhaps making space in a busy day for someone else.
Mudita Dhamma Automatic offers a reminder of those choices. As its wheel turns and the hours pass, it invites us to bring a little more care to the time we share.
Discover Mudita Dhamma Automatic, a limited edition of 108 watches.
Now, available for purchase on Mudita.com
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