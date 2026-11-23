How many times have you said “it’s the thought that counts” after picking a gift? Perhaps the thought was mostly, “Will this get here in time for the Holidays?” The part that makes a gift feel personal comes when you picture where it’ll fit into someone’s life. Maybe it’s the first ten minutes of their morning. Maybe it’s the Sunday walk they look forward to all week.

Our has ideas for the people on your list. For Black Friday, start with a habit they already enjoy or one they’ve been meaning to try. From November 23 through Cyber Monday, November 30, save up to 25% on Mudita phones, alarm clocks, watches, lifestyle products, accessories, and bundles.

A morning that starts before the group chat

If someone you love has been talking about charging their phone outside the bedroom, an alarm clock takes care of the practical part. With the analog Mudita Bell 2, they can set the alarm before bed and wake up to a gentle melody. Mudita Harmony 2 adds an evening ritual, too. The bedtime reminder can be their cue to plug in the phone down the hall and read a few pages with nature sounds playing in the background.

For someone who’s already considering a simpler phone, pair either clock with Mudita Kompakt and save 25% on the bundle. The clock handles the wake-up. , with its paper-like E Ink® display, is there when it’s time to text the family back or look up directions. And if you’re gifting Mudita Bell 2 to the person who always sends the first message, a note practically writes itself. “For your first cup of coffee. The group chat can wait.”

Time for one more lap

Picture a friend who takes the long way home through the park. With an automatic watch, they can check whether there’s time for another lap and leave their phone in their pocket. has luminous hands and markers for walks that stretch past dusk. has a slim titanium case that slips easily under a shirt cuff. Mudita Moment and Moment NR offer two dial styles, with numerals on the NR for someone who likes seeing the hours marked out.

If they’ve already been eyeing a Kompakt, then the Kompakt + Moment bundle or Kompakt + Element bundle pairs two everyday ways to reach for a phone less often. If the watch is the gift, an extra strap can give it a different look for their workweek or weekend.

Five quiet minutes between work and dinner

Think of the person who closes their laptop and could use a minute before the evening gets busy. A Mudita Pause card on the kitchen table gives them something to read while the kettle boils. A Mudita Togetherness sweatshirt can become the one they pull on for their after-work walk. For a friend who already meditates, the Mudita Oasis cushion, bolsters, and foldable mat give them a spot to sit, even in a room that doubles as their office.

The little things can feel just as personal. A Kompakt case and screen protector bundle makes sense for the friend who carries their phone on every hike. Or give someone a pair of Mudita earphones with the name of an album you used to play together. The next time they put it on, they’ll know exactly why you picked it.

25% off Mudita Kompakt bundles

Start with the nightstand. Pair with Mudita Harmony 2 for an evening wind-down or with Mudita Bell 2 for an analog wake-up. For someone who takes their phone everywhere, there’s also the Mudita Kompakt, case, and screen protector bundle. Maybe they already have a Mudita Kompakt, then the case and screen protector bundle gets the same savings.

20% off Mudita Kompakt and lifestyle favorites

Save on Mudita Kompakt on its own or bundled with Mudita Moment Automatic. The offer also covers lifestyle picks like a Mudita Togetherness sweatshirt for a weekend walk or a deck of Mudita Pause cards to keep by the coffee mugs.

15% off alarm clocks, Mudita Element Automatic, and accessories

Set up a phone-free nightstand with Mudita Harmony 2 or Mudita Bell 2, or give them a new way to check the time with Mudita Element Automatic, available on its own or bundled with Mudita Kompakt.

You’ll also save on any Mudita automatic watch paired with an extra strap and on accessories like cases, screen protectors, earphones, and watch straps.

10% off Automatic watches and Mudita Oasis

Save on Mudita Moment Automatic and Moment NR Automatic as standalone watches, and on Mudita Radiant Automatic. For someone who sets aside a few minutes to meditate, Mudita Oasis gives that practice a place of its own.

Mudita Oasis makes room for a few quiet minutes of meditation in the middle of the holidays.

The best part comes after the wrapping paper is gone. Weeks later, they might put on the watch for a walk and think of the person who always says yes to one more lap.

Make the Holidays extra special with thoughtful gifts from Mudita

A great gift keeps earning its place in someone’s day, long after the holidays are over and we're back to the hustle & bustle of everyday life. It’s the alarm clock they set before turning another page, the automatic watch they wear on their weekend walks, or the sweatshirt they practically live in. Every time they reach for it, there’s a little reminder that you paid attention to what makes them happy. This Black Friday, think about the moments you’d love to give someone more of. A slower morning? Time to unwind? A conversation with both phones tucked away? Save up to 25% through November 30th and find a gift with a place in their everyday life.