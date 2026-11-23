At Mudita, we believe that a quieter, more intentional relationship with technology looks different for everyone. What’s right for you, may be too restrictive for someone else. You might want a simple home screen with only your everyday essentials. Someone else may need a calendar that stays in sync with their work and personal calendars, while yet another person may require a few carefully chosen apps that make daily life easier. The truth is, for some of us, those needs can also change from one day to the next.

MuditaOS K 2.0 gives you more choices about how Mudita Kompakt fits into your life.

Our newest Mudita Kompakt update introduces many exciting features like the customizable Kalm Launcher, InkApps, a curated apps collection, two-way synchronization with Google Calendar, and more control over Offline+ and your applications. Alongside these additions, it brings improvements to music playback, meditation, settings, and other everyday interactions.

However, through it all, Mudita Kompakt remains committed to intentional technology use because each new choice gives you another way to shape the phone around what matters to you. Not the other way around.

This video is hosted on YouTube. Allow marketing cookies to watch it here. Cookie settings Watch on YouTube MuditaOS K 2.0 is our biggest Kompakt update yet. And we see it as the next step in Kompakt’s evolution. With MuditaOS K 2.0, you decide how simple your phone should be. Keep it focused on the essentials or add the tools you need. It’s minimalism on your terms, with a level of choice no minimalist phone has offered before.

Make your home screen your own

Your home screen is where most interactions with your phone begin. With MuditaOS K 2.0, you can choose how that space looks and works.

The new Kalm Launcher lets you shape your Mudita Kompakt around the way you use it. Customize your home screen and applications list, choose a wallpaper, and change the font to create a layout that feels familiar and useful.

From keeping everyday essentials within reach to organizing notifications, Kalm Launcher gives you more choice over how you interact with your phone:

Organize apps into folders. Create folders directly from the applications list, add or remove apps, and name each folder in a way that makes sense to you.

Keep important apps at the top. Choose to display apps you have pinned yourself or up to five of your most frequently used apps.

Manage apps from your applications list. Rename apps, restore their original names, hide apps, or uninstall third-party applications. You can bring hidden apps back through Manage Apps.

Read notifications in one place. The Notification Inbox displays notification content and keeps messages from people separate from app alerts, making it easier to review what needs your attention.

Choose your gestures. Set what swipes and a long press do on the home screen to make navigation feel more natural to you.

Whether you prefer a few essentials or a more organized collection of tools, you can arrange Mudita Kompakt to suit your daily routine. However, the previous home screen remains available as the Standard Launcher, now named consistently in Settings and the app manager. If you enjoy the layout you already know, you can continue using it. The choice is yours. Keep your notifications in one place

Kalm Launcher includes a notification inbox, bringing together system updates and notifications from your calls, messages, calendar, and compatible apps. You can review them in one place and decide what needs your attention.

Discover useful tools with InkApps

One of the most important additions in MuditaOS K 2.0 is InkApps, a curated collection of useful, focused applications optimized for Mudita Kompakt’s E Ink® display and available to install directly on the phone.

Many Android apps are designed around bright screens, fast refresh rates, animations, and frequent interaction. On a paper-like display, a thoughtful interface makes a difference.

InkApps brings together applications created by Mudita and members of our developer community, with the advantages and technical characteristics of E Ink in mind. The emphasis is on tools that feel at home on Mudita Kompakt and serve a clear purpose.

MuditaOS K 2.0 provides the foundation for this growing ecosystem. We plan to work with developers who share an interest in creating focused applications for a paper-like display.

We believe that more is not automatically better. A carefully chosen tool can make your phone more useful while supporting the boundaries you want to keep around screen time.

You decide which apps earn a place on your phone.

Choose how you use Offline+

There are moments when you want to disconnect while keeping a particular tool available. You might want to take a photo during a quiet afternoon or continue listening through Bluetooth headphones.

With MuditaOS K 2.0, you can choose to keep the camera and/or Bluetooth available while Offline+ is active.

This gives you more flexibility in how you spend time offline. You can decide whether those functions belong in your Offline+ experience and adjust the settings to suit your needs.

Stay organized with two-way calendar sync

Keeping plans in more than one place can mean extra work. MuditaOS K 2.0 introduces a totally optional two-way calendar synchronization with Google accounts, allowing changes to sync between your Mudita Kompakt calendar and Google Calendar.

For people who already use Google Calendar, this makes Mudita Kompakt easier to fit into an existing routine. You can manage plans on the phone while keeping them aligned with the calendar you use elsewhere.

We have also improved the event creation and editing screen and added support for up to five event reminders, including one fully customizable reminder. You can now also set events to repeat when creating or editing them, so recurring commitments are scheduled automatically.

So, whether you are organizing work, appointments, or time with friends, these changes give you more options for keeping track of what is ahead.

Take more control of your apps

MuditaOS K 2.0 makes it easier to see which applications are open and close them when you are finished.

Press and hold the Control button to open the new task manager. From there, you can view currently open applications and close them from the background. You can also use Settings → Manage Apps → Task manager.

You can also uninstall third-party applications directly from the phone by going to Settings → Manage Apps → Application Details → Uninstall.

As your needs change, you can review the tools you have installed and remove those you no longer use.

Control your music from the home and lock screens

If you listen through a third-party music app, the home screen and lock screen music widgets can now support and control its playback. This makes everyday playback controls more convenient to access.

The lock screen music widget also has a cleaner appearance, with refined icons and thinner control buttons.

For people using wired headphones with a microphone and buttons, we have fixed an issue affecting those controls after leaving Offline+. They now work correctly without needing to unplug and reconnect the headphones.

Choose a ringtone that works for you

For those looking for even more customization, you can now browse audio files stored on your device and choose a custom ringtone.

If you use two SIM cards, you can also assign a different ringtone to each SIM slot. This helps you recognize which SIM is receiving a call before looking at the screen, whether you keep separate numbers for work and personal life or use them for another purpose.

Mudita Kompakt also checks files to prevent unsupported or corrupted audio from being selected as a ringtone. We have also improved how missing custom ringtone files are handled, so the phone continues to ring if a selected file is no longer available.

Settle into your meditation practice

The Meditation app now includes several improvements to help sessions run more smoothly and make timing clearer.

The screen automatically dims during meditation, helping conserve battery and reduce distractions. A distinct audio chime marks meditation intervals, while the total planned session duration appears during the initial preparation countdown.

During the final minute, the timer shows the exact remaining time in seconds.

We have also added a confirmation prompt before dismissing the completion screen, fixed an issue that could unexpectedly stop sessions, and resolved a problem where the meditation summary overlay blocked interaction with the rest of the screen.

These changes support a more dependable experience when you make time to pause.

Smoother everyday interactions

Alongside the larger additions, MuditaOS K 2.0 includes refinements across the system:

Clearer settings and smoother scrolling. A redesigned Settings screen uses cleaner groupings and standard system scrolling, with improved scrolling in submenus such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

A quick screen refresh. Press and hold the Home button to refresh the E Ink display and clear ghosting.

A more accurate battery bar. Battery levels now better reflect the actual remaining percentage.

eReader landscape view. The power menu is better aligned when reading horizontally in the E-reader.

Refreshed onboarding. The setup process includes an updated mindful image and an option to skip checking for the latest OS version at the end.

Clearer update requirements. Battery and storage requirements are now shown separately before initiating an update.

The active call volume icon now clears from the control panel after a call ends.

A Mudita Kompakt that fits your life

Intentional technology use starts with balance and understanding what you want from your mobile phone. That might mean keeping your setup simple, choosing a few useful additions, or adjusting the tools you use as your routine changes.

MuditaOS K 2.0 gives you more ways to make those decisions. You can choose your launcher, explore InkApps, connect your calendar, personalize Offline+, and manage the applications on your device.

Thank you to our community for sharing your experiences, ideas, and feedback as Mudita Kompakt continues to evolve.