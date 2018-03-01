Olivia Solon
Does spending too much time on smartphones damage kids’ development?
Parents often feel pressure to constantly interact and educate children. Some say the key is moderation between 'me time' and 'we time'.
According to a report by Bambu, 70% of people use social media at work, while 90% think it negatively impacts their productivity. Embracing time spent on social media can help your companies image.
David Greenfield, Ph.D., speaks about virtual addictions and offers tips for mindful technological consumption.
Jaco Hamman, author of Growing Down: Theology and Human Nature in the Virtual Age, argues why smartphones make us feel good. What's missing is the human touch, actually interacting with people.
Google's tools for digital well-being begin with awareness. The next step, taking action, depends on each user.
Our phones, social media and ad-based apps have trained us to be Pavlov's famous dog. Now, it is time to change our relationship with technology.
Former Design Ethicist at Google, Tristan Harris explains how human psychology focuses on positives instead of negatives.
University of Chicago study demonstrates individuals who placed their phones in another room had better mental and cognitive power than those who kept their smartphones nearby.
Dan McComas, former senior vice-president for product of Reddit, speaks out on the creation of Reddit.
People who had access to the internet from a young age agree it had a positive influence on their identities. Yet today, they find themselves at odds with giving the same privilege to their children.