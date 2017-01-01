Haley Sweetland Edwards
You're Addicted to Your Smartphone. This Company Thinks It Can Change That
Started out of a one-car garage near Venice Beach, Boundless Mind is attempting to disrupt the addiction to technology in America.
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
Started out of a one-car garage near Venice Beach, Boundless Mind is attempting to disrupt the addiction to technology in America.
Humans like things and tech to work. Buying Appy and Samsung, we miss the joys and wisdom of buying unknown brands. Bonus features include patience and mindfulness.
Typically, a person passes through four stages of sleep each night. A complete sleep cycle takes an average of 90 to 110 minutes, with each stage lasting between 5 to 15 minutes.
With great power comes great responsibility. Scientists are starting to learn that spending time staring at our phones is actually doing damage to our physical, social, mental, and intellectual lives.
The series of photographs (shot while children watched TV) was an exploration into the co-dependent yet contradictory relationship we all share with technology and the media.
A new study finds that social media might not just be distorting how we want to look in the digital realm. It could also be related to how we feel about going under the knife IRL.
Teenagers are routinely described as being glued to their mobile phones but at one school they have volunteered to hand them in to teachers once a week for "Phone-Free Fridays".
Teenagers aged fourteen to seventeen should get eight to ten hours of sleep a night. Almost 80% of all teenagers don’t get as much sleep as they should and this is largely due to technology overuse.
Technology addiction is a controversial topic but thanks to ongoing research, it is one that is beginning to be better understood by experts and families alike.
Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here
U.S. adults check their phone on an average of 52 times per day, up from 47 times each day in 2017. To make matters worse, the average person spends over four hours a day on their phone.