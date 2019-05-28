Resources
Jasper Hamill
How to resist the four ‘triggers’ which keep you addicted to your smartphone
University of Washington scientists have highlighted four ‘triggers’ after interviews with ordinary people across a variety of groups, which force people to ‘compulsively’ check their smartphones.
National Sleep Foundation
Why Do We Need Sleep?
Research shows that after people sleep, they tend to retain information and perform better on memory tasks. Sleep also restores and rejuvenates, grows muscle, repairs tissue, and synthesizes hormones.
Jim Waterson
Britons increasingly fearful of internet risks, Ofcom research shows
Research by the media regulator Ofcom found 78% of Britons expressed unprompted concerns about potentially harmful online experiences, a substantial rise from the previous year.
Division of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School
Changes in Sleep with Age
Newborns are asleep for about 16 to 20 hours per day; children one or two years old need 11 to 14 hours of sleep. Most of this occurs at night but children spend a lot of time napping during the day.
Justine McDaniel
Driven to distraction? Here’s how to stay off your phone in the car.
Nearly 80% of Pennsylvania drivers say it is never acceptable to use smartphones while driving, a recent AAA survey found. Yet 70% of drivers talk on phones, and 87 percent engage in unsafe behavior.
Melissa Cunningham
Trapped in the net: Are we all addicted to our smartphones?
Digital addictions stop a person from dealing with regular daily activities (work, eating). It is fuelled by other underlying mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.
Lacey Johnson
Depression and Anxiety Are on the Rise in Young People, but Is Social Media to Blame?
It feels as if every second of our lives has to be documented. You can't open social media without being flooded with images of fans at a concert or a couple's extravagant baby sex reveal.
Kelly Oakes
Why it pays to declutter your digital life
If we feel overwhelmed by ‘stuff’, most of us believe physical clutter is the culprit. But researchers are finding that having too many digital files could be the problem, too.
Sputnik
Stream Machines: Americans Spending More Time Than Ever on Smartphones
In 2019, data compiled by market research company, eMarketer, found that consumers devoted more attention to mobile devices than TVs, as the average American's smartphone use continues to increase.
The New York Times
Facebook’s Notifications Are Out of Control. Here’s How to Tame Them.
Facebook already has you hooked, but now it wants to keep you engaged with dozens of notifications each day. Here’s how to get a little peace and quiet.