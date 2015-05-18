Helen Sharp
I quit social media aged 24 - to the horror of my millennial friends
A personal account of the ways in which social media can affect people's personalities, changing our perceptions of other people as well as ourselves.
Professor Jean Twenge, of San Diego State University, correlates data linking teen mental health with technology to answer this provocative question.
Director of Adolescent Psychological Development Base in China says: excessive exposure to digital products will harm teenagers' social abilities and delay their cognitive development.
Many effects of lack of sleep, such as feeling grumpy and not working at your best, are well known. But did you know that sleep deprivation can also have profound consequences on physical health?
Adolescents are facing mental health problems around the world, often going untreated. Alarming rates of youth suicide and self-harm have been reported globally.
Neuroscientists believe the internet can reprogram your brain to be less effective. Fortunately, much of that damage is repaired with even a short period of time without access to consumer electronic.
According to YouGov, 53% of UK mobile users feel anxious when their smartphones run our of battery, credit, network coverage or get lost. Teens prefer to loose a pinky finger over a cell phone.
The research builds on a University of Missouri study which found that bring separated from your iPhone can have a real psychological and physiological effect, including impaired thinking.
According to OpenMarket, 83% of millennials open text messages within 90 seconds of receiving them.
According to data from the Pew Research Center, 90% of Americans have a cell phone, while a full 58% of them own smartphones.