How Smartphone Use Is Changing The Way Thumbs and Brains Communicate
A study has found that this widespread mode of communication is changing the way thumbs and the brain talk to one another.
Sophrology is not only learning to be non-judgemental and to look for positive resources – like being more confident, for example. People who practice a lot of sophrology become more positive.
Documenting our lives for Snapchat and Instagram can decrease the likelihood of retaining those moments as a significant memory.
Apple's AirPods may cause cancer, according to over 250 scientists that have signed a petition urging the UN and WHO to develop stronger guidelines regarding the potential risk of EMFs.
"All of humanity’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit quietly in a room alone,” the philosopher Blaise Pascal wrote, in 1654.
Simon Cowell has revealed that he has not used his mobile phone for 10 months in an attempt to boost his mental health and happiness. He said the move had paid off in terms of his quality of life.
People think that if they quickly glance at their phones while have a conversation during dinner or a date, the other person(s) won't notice. They do. They don't like it.
Researchers have found that children show signs of deteriorating psychological health after two hours on their cell phones. They have a higher incidence of anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.
Prince Harry discussed and met with representatives from charities including Stonewall and Young Minds.