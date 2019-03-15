The Guardian
Why beating your phone addiction may come at a cost
Academics have been concerned about the addictive potential of computers for decades.
No scientist can say with certainty how many wireless-technology users are likely to contract cancer. Nevertheless, we are proceeding as if we do know the risk.
As more screens appear in the lives of the poor, screens are disappearing from the lives of the rich. The richer you are, the more you spend to be offscreen.
Experts say it is too early to do a proper assessment. An Italian court has ruled that excessive, work-related use of a mobile phone caused an executive to develop a benign brain tumour.
Visual Suspect has released a thought-provoking take on Hong Kong. Their new clip, Pandemia, takes aim at mobile phone addiction, using real shots of Hongkongers locked into their devices in public.
Does 5G pose a threat to all biological life? The independent evidence overwhelmingly indicates that it does. A Belgian minister announced that Brussels is stopping its 5G plans due to health effects.
Psychologists conducted a study wherein they assessed 50 undergraduate students’ relation between sleep quality and task performance.
