NHS
Obstructive sleep apnea
Over 1.5 million people in the UK find it hard to concentrate and feel very tired during the workday thanks to sleep apnea. Knowing the signs can help you make adjustments for a better nights' rest.
As a first of its kind, a study has linked type 2 diabetes with nighttime hormone secretion taking into account other established risk factors.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official website on sleep and sleep disorders.
Sleep is as vital for the human body as are air and food. Yet, 1 in 3 people have a sleep disorder and 1 in 10 use a drug to fall asleep. Good sleep hygiene is crucial to helping people rest better.
The Mental Health Foundation in the UK takes a good look at sleep and its effects on people. From memory to attention, all of our daily functions require good sleep hygiene.
The light emitted from screens, called blue light, disrupts adult and children's production of melatonin, a hormone that aids sleep. Use red, or other warm, lights in bedrooms and bathrooms.
Cal Newport, the author of Digital Minimalism, explains his work and how to look at the value of entertainment.
Prolonged hours watching TV led to difficulties in reading during the 1980s. Today, children should not exceed a total of two hours of screen time per day.
Once, owning a smartphone was a sign of high social standing. Now, smartphones interfere with sleep, productivity and mental health.
Social media is known to affect mental health. But what role does in play in undermining democracy?