We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
  • NHS
    Obstructive sleep apnea 

    Over 1.5 million people in the UK find it hard to concentrate and feel very tired during the workday thanks to sleep apnea. Knowing the signs can help you make adjustments for a better nights' rest.

    Sleep
  • National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion
    Sleep and Sleep Disorders 

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official website on sleep and sleep disorders.

    Sleep
  • Royal Society for Public Health, Vision, Voice and Practice
    Waking up to the health benefits of sleep  

    Sleep is as vital for the human body as are air and food. Yet, 1 in 3 people have a sleep disorder and 1 in 10 use a drug to fall asleep. Good sleep hygiene is crucial to helping people rest better.

    Sleep
  • Mental Health Foundation
    How to... Sleep Better 

    The Mental Health Foundation in the UK takes a good look at sleep and its effects on people. From memory to attention, all of our daily functions require good sleep hygiene.

    Sleep
  • National Sleep Foundation
    How Blue Light Affects Kids & Sleep 

    The light emitted from screens, called blue light, disrupts adult and children's production of melatonin, a hormone that aids sleep. Use red, or other warm, lights in bedrooms and bathrooms.

    Parenting
  • Bullet Journal
    Cal Newport - Digital Minimalism 

    Cal Newport, the author of Digital Minimalism, explains his work and how to look at the value of entertainment.

    Digital minimalism
  • Brad Ridout
    How to deal with smartphone stress 

    Once, owning a smartphone was a sign of high social standing. Now, smartphones interfere with sleep, productivity and mental health.

    Digital minimalism
