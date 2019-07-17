Jean M. Twenge
3 Ways to Repair the Mental Health Damage From Constant Screen Use
Everyone knows about the health damage caused by smartphones. Jean Twenge, Ph.D., offers insight on how to stop and repair the damage done.
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
Everyone knows about the health damage caused by smartphones. Jean Twenge, Ph.D., offers insight on how to stop and repair the damage done.
Young adults are embracing improved digital wellbeing when traveling. Professor McKenna calls on the tourism industry to consider this trend.
After a school principle bans smartphones for students and teachers, the learning environment improves. From better behavior to better exam results, even the students realize the change.
Younger people are having less sex. According to the acclaimed sex therapist, Dr. Ruth, that's because phones are replacing sex in the bedroom.
Adolescence is a time of substantial brain and self-awareness development. New research links time spent on screens using social media or watching television, with depression in teens.
Research shows teens who use screens more often are at a higher risk of depression. But rather than saying 'no', researchers suggest teaching them to be digitally savvy.
A University of Montreal study finds not all screen-time equally affects teens. Video games and computer use are not linked with depression.
The opinions regarding snoozing, our favorite morning activity, are all on the negative side. If you are getting enough sleep, try setting your alarm for a little earlier or later.
The wandering mind has been a topic of concern for monks for centuries, if not millennia. Without a doubt, these monks would have many opinions about smartphones, but their focus hacks are on point.
Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here
Before a digital detox or deleting social media, many things go through a person's head. One author argues that social media block out real emotions, creating zombies.