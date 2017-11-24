Eve Mayer
My #DigitalDetox - Do You Need One?
After two best friends commit suicide after struggling with mental illness, so when a social media company owner sees depression developing, she decides to turn off for 72 hours.
Several tech companies have picked up on the issue with smarter and smarter phones. Many of society's leaders are turning to dumb phones to focus.
Do you use Facebook as a quick break between exhausting tasks? You aren't alone. For many people, these breaks are turning into anxiety and distraction, making it harder to return to work.
reSTART promotes a "sustainable digital lifestyle" to tech addicts in Washington. Mixing sports with time offline, it's no wonder why people come out as typical Pacific Northwesterners.
The average person does not need eight hours of sleep each night, but rather 35 sleep cycles per week. The Sport Sleep Coach provides six hacks to help you get the rest you need.
If someone doesn't respond to a sad post doesn't mean they don't care. The complex algorithms behind everyone's feed favoring updates with more engagement are selective in what they show.
Most people read user-generated content every day. Compared to reading a book, not nearly as many vital regions of the brain are engaged, including imagination or selective attention.
Once the substance we abuse, has our attention, we are hooked for life. Cured alcoholics never touch alcohol again, but with nomophobia, it isn't so simple.
Nearly 50% of the time, people aren't paying their full attention. No, it isn't because they are daydreaming or doodling.
Since the evolution of smartphones, our brains' cognitive and memory capacities have plummeted. Set and adhere to rules to ensure the most powerful computers on the planet some growth each day.