Resources
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
Becky Johnson
'Dumb phone' sales on the rise as smartphone users hope to switch off
As users search for a cure to nomophobia, feature phone sales up by five percent year on year in 2018. On the other hand, smartphone sales show a mere two percent increase.
Fred Stutzman
An API for Digital Wellbeing
More and more well-being apps are removed from stores to lower Apple and Google's competition of apps. These native apps do not seem to balance user insight with action.
Pew Research Center
The Future of Well-Being in a Tech-Saturated World
The Pew Research Center asked people living in the US about their opinion on the role of digital technology. Over half were positive on the effects society, but a growing number are concerned.
AJ Jones
Why the Digital Detox Should Die
Set boundaries and stick to them to avoid being using by technology. Following your boundaries daily is far better than doing a digital detox once in a blue moon.
Elysium Health
The Complete Guide to the Science of Meditation
A go-to guide for beginners interested in learning the basics of meditation. Learn about the difference between mindfulness vs. meditation or how scientists study the complex phenomenon of meditation.
Jenna Wortham
Trying to Live in the Moment (and Not on the Phone)
Erman Misirlisoy, PhD
This Is Your Brain on the Internet
By using the internet, we have programmed our brains to quickly find facts instead of remembering facts. In essence, we forget the initial purpose of the brain.
Leah Ryder
How To Apply A Minimalist Mindset To Your Screen Time Without The FOMO
Becoming a digital minimalist isn't hard. When you interact with technology, make sure it brings you value and joy. Meanwhile, limit apps that hinder your productivity.
Jen Juneau
World Health Organization Now Recommends No Screen Time for Children Age 1 and Younger
In a new report, WHO released official recommendations for children under 5 years of age.
Did we miss something?
Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here
Jaqueline Howard
Exercise, sleep, screens: New guidelines for children under 5
WHO published its first guidelines for children five and under. The key take-away is good screen time and physical activity balance.