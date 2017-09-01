CBS News
After several childhood cancer cases at one school, parents question radiation from cell tower
Parents question the placement of a Sprint tower near an elementary school operating 100 times lower than the legal limit.
Scientists from Iowa State University take a look at undergraduate's dependence on smartphones and the effects of nomophobia on transactive memory.
Young children are often cooed at on social media, but what happens once they come of age to a digital network full of their intimate accomplishments, photos and stories?
An informal experiment based on undergraduates' reactions to using a YONDR phone pouch. Fewer and shorter bathroom trip ensued,
US smartphone users touch their phones on average 2,617 times per day. Research firm Dscout argues that this should not be considered normal.
Metro UK compares screens to digital heroin for kids. Habyts.com shows five signs that your child may be in danger.
Don't feel guilty: the argument surrounding parental phone use and children's phone use is not equal. Children play more games, adults, on the other hand, work more.
Big technology companies offering products to use your phone less is a natural occurance, just as car manufacturers added seat belts to automobiles.
Researchers look at data from the 1930s until 2019 to conclude: teens today are less swayed over the allure of independence.
The ROI, or return on investment, of activities requiring focus, depth and attention are higher than those requiring shallowness.