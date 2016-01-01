Resources
Rachel Baker
Why calling screen time 'digital heroin' is digital garbage
In a 2013 policy statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics, television is the main form of screen time for children. Rachel Baker encourages parents to look at primary sources not articles.Parenting
Andrew Murray Dunn
How Far is Apple Willing to Go in The Digital Wellness Race?
How can tech giants support digital wellness and profit? Managing screen time may prove difficult for Apple.Meditation and mindfulnessDigital minimalism
Clint Carter
Tech Titans Dish Advice About Phone Addiction
From quitting cold turkey to taking week-long breaks, tips on how to quit smartphone and social media addiction from top names in the tech world.Digital minimalismMeditation and mindfulness
Oliver Burkeman
Can you trust Big Tech to cure you of your smartphone habit?
Smartphones caught on to everyday life faster than any other technology. Apple and Google offering to cure smartphone addiction have left people wondering why.Digital minimalism
Oliver McAteer
Gen Z is quitting social media in droves because it makes them unhappy, study finds
A paradox in Origin's research finds 71% of Generation Z saying social media has positive effects on their friendships, but 72% say their peers are too distracted by social media.Digital minimalismParenting
Origin
Meet Gen Z: The Social Generation
In 2019, Hill Holliday's in-house research arm, Origin, has published survey results providing a closer look at Generation Z.Digital minimalismFocus and productivityMeditation and mindfulnessParenting
Julie Aranda
The search for JOMO: New research on digital wellbeing
Phones offer engaging content. It is social pressure to reply and interacting as quickly as possible.Meditation and mindfulness
Nassim Nicholas Taleb
Mindful Technology
Are you mildly or severely addicted to technology? Recognize and follow 4 steps to be more mindful.Meditation and mindfulness
Katherine Schwab
The iPhone’s original UI designer on Apple’s greatest flaws
iPhone's original designer speaks about what prototype users noted and early signs of possible over use.Meditation and mindfulness