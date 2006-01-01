Resources
Rebecca Crane
Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (CBT Distinctive Features)
This new edition of Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy: Distinctive Features (MBCT) provides a concise, straightforward overview of MBCT, fully updated to include recent developments.
Susan L. Woods
Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy: Embodied Presence and Inquiry in Practice
Mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT) is a powerful, evidence-based treatment for depression and other mental health conditions.
Cal Newport
Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World
Deep work is the ability to focus without distraction on a cognitively demanding task. It's a skill that allows you to quickly master complicated information and produce better results in less time.
Cal Newport
So Good They Can't Ignore You: Why Skills Trump Passion in the Quest for Work You Love
In this eye-opening account, Cal Newport debunks the long-held belief that "follow your passion" is good advice.
David Kirkpatrick
The Facebook Effect: The Real Inside Story of Mark Zuckerberg and the World's Fastest Growing Company
With exclusive inside access to all the company's leaders David Kirkpatrick tells of the vision, the tenacity, the refusal to compromise, and the vision Zuckerberg has to remake the internet.
Nick Bilton
Hatching Twitter
Since 2006, Twitter has grown from the accidental side project of a failing internet startup, to a global icon that by 2013 had become an $11.5bn business.
Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi
Flow: The Psychology of Optimal Experience
What makes us happy? How can we live a fulfilling life? These are no simple questions to ask, but author Csikszentmihalyi makes a compelling and clear argument as to how happiness can be obtained.
Andrew Mcafee
Machine, Platform, Crowd: Harnessing the Digital Revolution
A guide to help readers make the most of our collective future. Machine | Platform | Crowd outlines the opportunities and challenges inherent in science fiction technologies.
Mary Aiken
The Cyber Effect: An Expert in Cyberpsychology Explains How Technology Is Shaping Our Children, Our Behavior, and Our Values
Mary Aiken offers a starting point for all future conversations about how the Internet is shaping development, behavior, norms and values, children, safety, privacy, and our perception of the world
Franklin Foer
World Without Mind: The Existential Threat of Big Tech
This rapid change has imperiled the way we think. Without pausing to consider the cost, the world has rushed to embrace the products and services of four titanic corporations.