  • Arianna Huffington
    The Sleep Revolution 

    We are in the midst of a sleep deprivation crisis, with profound consequences to our health, our job performance,our relationships and our happiness.What we need is nothing short of a sleep revolution

    Sleep
  • Alex Soojung-Kim Pang
    The Distraction Addiction 

    his big idea book that addresses one of the biggest questions of our age: can we stay connected without diminishing our intelligence, attention spans, and ability to really live?

    Focus and productivity
    Digital minimalism
  • Tom Hodgkinson
    How To Be Free 

    If you've ever wondered why you bother to go to work, or why so much consumer culture is crap. Tom Hodgkinson provides a joyful blueprint for a simpler and freer way of life.

    Focus and productivity
  • Daniel Kahneman
    Thinking, Fast and Slow 

    Daniel Kahneman offers practical insights into how choices are made ―and how we can use different techniques to guard against the mental glitches that often get us into trouble.

    Digital minimalism
  • Sherry Turkle
    The Inner History of Devices 

    In The Inner History of Devices, she describes her process, an approach that reveals how what we make is woven into our ways of seeing ourselves.

    Digital minimalism
  • Viktor Mayer-Schönberger
    Delete: The Virtue of Forgetting in the Digital Age  

    Digital technology empowers us as never before, yet it has unforeseen consequences as well. Potentially humiliating content on Facebook is enshrined in cyberspace for future employers to see.

    Digital minimalism
