Arianna Huffington
The Sleep Revolution
We are in the midst of a sleep deprivation crisis, with profound consequences to our health, our job performance,our relationships and our happiness.What we need is nothing short of a sleep revolution
long-held assumptions in Western culture and that in order to flourish, we need to establish meaningful connections with the world, the people around us and the historical moment we live in.
his big idea book that addresses one of the biggest questions of our age: can we stay connected without diminishing our intelligence, attention spans, and ability to really live?
The modern world is defined by vast digital monopolies. Those of us who consume the content that feeds them are farmed for the purposes of being sold ever more products and advertising.
If you've ever wondered why you bother to go to work, or why so much consumer culture is crap. Tom Hodgkinson provides a joyful blueprint for a simpler and freer way of life.
Daniel Kahneman offers practical insights into how choices are made ―and how we can use different techniques to guard against the mental glitches that often get us into trouble.
In The Inner History of Devices, she describes her process, an approach that reveals how what we make is woven into our ways of seeing ourselves.
Digital technology empowers us as never before, yet it has unforeseen consequences as well. Potentially humiliating content on Facebook is enshrined in cyberspace for future employers to see.
We see online ads from websites we've visited. Our smartphones and cars transmit our location, enabling us to know what's in the neighborhood but also enabling others to track us.
From Zen and Vipassana to walking meditations and body scans, the simple practices outlined in this book make it easy to build an ongoing meditation routine that is best for you.