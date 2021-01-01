Resources
Astra Taylor
The People's Platform: Taking Back Power and Culture in the Digital Age
The Internet has been hailed as an unprecedented democratizing force. The People's Platform argues that the Internet in fact amplifies real-world inequities at least as much as it ameliorates them.
James Bridle
New Dark Age: Technology and the End of the Future
The world increases in technological complexity. There is a single idea: the belief that our existence is understandable through computation, and more data is enough to help us build a better world.
Cal Newport
Digital Minimalism: Choosing a Focused Life in a Noisy World
In this timely and enlightening book, the bestselling author of Deep Work introduces a philosophy for technology use that has already improved countless lives.
Shoshana Zuboff
The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power
The first detailed examination of the unprecedented form of power called "surveillance capitalism," and the quest by powerful corporations to predict and control our behavior.
Gary Small
iBrain: Surviving the Technological Alteration of the Modern Mind
iBrain reveals a new evolution catalyzed by technological advancement and its future implications: What are the professional, social, and political impacts of this new brain evolution?
Daniel T. DeBaun, Ryan P. DeBaun
The Fallout of Modern Technology: Radiation Nation
You take care of yourself and your family's health . And it's called electromagnetic frequency (EMF) radiation and it's one of fastest growing health issues facing our society.
Nicolas Pineault
The Non-Tinfoil guide to EMFs: How to Fix Our Stupid Use of Technology
The overwhelming amount of independent scientific evidence linking electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from wireless technologies with increased risks of cancer, infertility, insomnia, and depression.
Tim Wu
The Attention Merchants: How Our Time and Attention are Gathered and Sold
In nearly every moment of our waking lives, we face a barrage of advertising enticements, branding efforts, sponsored social media, commercials and other efforts to harvest our attention.
Joshua Becker
The More of Less: Finding the Life You Want Under Everything You Own
Don’t settle for more. Most of us know we own too much stuff. We feel the weight and burden of our clutter, and we tire of cleaning and managing and organizing.
Jean M. Twenge
iGen: The 10 Trends Shaping Today's Young People - and the Nation
The children, teens, and young adults born in the mid-1990s and later - are vastly different from their millennial predecessors and from any other generation, from the author of Generation Me