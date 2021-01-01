Resources
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
Alex Soojung-Kim Pang
Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less
Rest is something to do when the important things are done-but they are never done. Looking at different forms of rest, from sleep to vacation, Silicon Valley futurist and business consultant Alex
Andrew Keen
The Internet is Not the Answer
The creation of the World Wide Web in 1989, through the waves of start-ups and the rise of the big data companies to the increasing attempts to monetize almost every human activity,
Evgeny Morozov
To Save Everything, Click Here: The Folly of Technological Solutionism
Technology, Evgeny Morozov proposes, can be a force for improvement—but only if we keep solutionism in check and learn to appreciate the imperfections of liberal democracy.
Gerd Leonhard
Technology vs. Humanity: The Coming Clash between Man and Machine
Futurist Gerd Leonhard breaks new ground again by bringing together mankind’s urge to upgrade and automate everything—down to human biology itself—with our timeless quest for freedom and happiness.
Malcolm McCullough
Ambient Commons: Attention in the Age of Embodied Information
The world is filling with ever more kinds of media, in ever more contexts and formats. Glowing rectangles have become part of the scene; screens, large and small, appear everywhere.
Sarah Genner
ON/OFF: Risks and Rewards of the Anytime-Anywhere Internet
Are you constantly online? Or are you offline sometimes? Are you offline if you are not interacting with your connected devices? Or if no data about you is being collected?
Jonathan Alpert, Alisa Bowman
Be Fearless: Change Your Life in 28 Days
Most people have something that gnaws at them at night, a mess or unrealized dream somewhere in their lives that causes them to feel stuck, out of control, overwhelmed, incomplete, and dissatisfied.
Virginia Eubanks
Automating Inequality: How High-Tech Tools Profile, Police, and Punish the Poor
Since the dawn of the digital age, decision-making in finance, employment, politics, health and human services has undergone revolutionary change. While we all live under this new regime of data.
Charles Duhigg
The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business
The Power of Habit makes an exhilarating case: the key to almost any door in life is instilling the right habit. From exercise to weight loss, childrearing to productivity.
Did we miss something?
Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here
Amber Case
Calm Technology: Designing for Billions of Devices and the Internet of Things
How can we use technology as tools instead of letting our technology use us?This book explores the concept of calm technology, a method for smoothly capturing the user’s attention only when necessary,