Nicholas Carr
The Shallows: What the Internet Is Doing to Our Brains
“Is Google making us stupid?” When Nicholas Carr posed that question, in a celebrated Atlantic Monthlycover story, he tapped into a well of anxiety about how the Internet is changing us.
Andrew Keen
How to Fix the Future
Looking to the past to learn how we might change our future, demolished long-standing models of living, ruined harmonious environments and altered the business world beyond recognition.
Jaron Lanier
You Are Not a Gadget: A Manifesto
Social networks replaced individual creativity. There were more places to express ourselves than ever before... yet no one really had anything to say.
Adam Alter
Irresistible: The Rise of Addictive Technology and the Business of Keeping Us Hooked
We obsess over our emails, Instagram likes, and Facebook feeds; we binge on TV episodes and YouTube videos and we spend an average of three hours each day using our smartphones.
B. J. Fogg
Persuasive Technology: Using Computers to Change What We Think and Do (Interactive Technologies)
n this book, based on nine years of research, Dr. Fogg reveals how websites, software applications, and mobile devices can be used to change people's attitudes and behavior.
Peter-Paul Verbeek
Moralizing Technology: Understanding and Designing the Morality of Things
Moralizing Technology offers exactly that: an in-depth study of the ethical dilemmas and moral issues surrounding the interaction of humans and technology.
Sara Wachter-Boettcher
Technically Wrong: Sexist Apps, Biased Algorithms, and Other Threats of Toxic Tech
Buying groceries, tracking our health, finding a date... Few of us realize just how many oversights, biases, and downright ethical nightmares are baked inside the tech products we use every day.
Sherry Turkle
Reclaiming Conversation: The Power of Talk in a Digital Age
Afraid of being alone, we rely on other people to give us a sense of ourselves, and our capacity for empathy and relationship suffers.
Sherry Turkle
Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other
Online, we fall prey to the illusion of companionship, gathering thousands of Twitter and Facebook friends, and confusing tweets and wall posts with authentic communication.
Andre Wilkens
Analog ist das neue Bio: Eine Navigationshilfe durch unsere digitale Welt
What impact does development have on families, on our social interaction, on the world of work, on the economy, on the organization of our nation states?