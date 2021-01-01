Resources
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
Bert te Wildt
Digital Junkies: Internetabhängigkeit und ihre Folgen für uns und unsere Kinder
Internet addicts neglect school, workplace and social contacts. They become dangerously depressed or aggressive if they are denied access to the net. In the worst cases they commit suicide.
Fred Turner
From Counterculture to Cyberculture: Stewart Brand, the Whole Earth Network, and the Rise of Digital Utopianism
This is the first book to explore this extraordinary and ironic transformation.Fred Turner here traces the previously untold story of a highly influential group of San Francisco Bay–area entrepreneurs
Rafael A. Calvo, Dorian Peters
Positive Computing: Technology for Wellbeing and Human Potential (MIT Press)
Calvo and Peters explain that technologists' growing interest in social good is part of a larger public concern about how our digital experience affects our emotions and our quality of life.
Sam Wieder
Unplug: How to Survive and Thrive in a Wi-Fi World Gone Wild
Is today’s high-tech world wearing you down? Your computer, cell phone, and other electronic devices certainly make your life easier but how might all of this technology affect your overall health?
Nicholas Kardaras
Glow Kids: How Screen Addiction Is Hijacking Our Kids - and How to Break the Trance
Kids hypnotically staring at glowing screens in restaurants, in playgrounds and in friends' houses and the numbers are growing. Like a virtual scourge, the illuminated glowing faces are multiplying.
Matthew Walker
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams
Preeminent neuroscientist and sleep expert Matthew Walker provides a revolutionary exploration of sleep, examining how it affects every aspect of our physical and mental well-being.
Nick Littlehales
Sleep: The Myth of 8 Hours, the Power of Naps, and the New Plan to Recharge Your Body and Mind
Most us have disturbed, restless nights. Yet the hours we spend in bed shape our mood, motivation and decision-making skills - defining our performance in work, at home and while keeping fit.
Max Tegmark
Life 3.0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
In this authoritative and eye-opening book, Max Tegmark describes and illuminates the recent, path-breaking advances in Artificial Intelligence and how it is poised to overtake human intelligence.
Tanya Goodin
Stop Staring at Screens: A Digital Detox for the Whole Family
Making healthy and realistic decisions about when and where you really need technology can be tricky but is essential for restoring harmony in your home. Stop Staring at Screens has the answers.
Did we miss something?
Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here
Jake Knapp, John Zeratsky
Make Time: How to Focus on What Matters Every Day
Making time isn't about radically overhauling your lifestyle; it's about making small shifts in your environment to liberate yourself from constant busyness and distraction.