ProductsAboutCommunityStore

Resources

We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.

Filter by:
  • Catherine Price
    How to Break Up With Your Phone 

    The book uses mindfulness and the science of behavior change to help people change the way they interact with their cell phones.

    Digital minimalism
    Focus and productivity
  • Eckhart Tolle
    The Power of Now 

    Eckhart Tolle's clear writing, supportive voice, and enthusiasm make this an excellent manual for anyone who's ever wondered what exactly "living in the now" means.

    Meditation and mindfulness
  • Anastasia Dedyukhina
    Homo Distractus 

    An informative collection of research presented in a well structured manner. Great reflections on how technology is influenceing different areas of our lives and what we can do about it.

    Digital minimalism
  • Chade-Meng Tan
    Search Inside Yourself 

    An engineer's guide to developing mindfulness. The analytical rationale in this book compliments spiritual or intuitive explanations.

    Meditation and mindfulness
  • Pete Dunlap
    Digital Detangler: A Guide to Mindful Technology Use 

    A book for anyone who wants to be more conscious of the mechanisms technology solutions use and replace addictive behaviour with good habits. Includes advice on how to adjust your digital environment.

    Digital minimalism
  • Did we miss something?

    Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here

cookie icon

I am aware, that information about the administrator and my rights related to my personal data, as well as the cookies policy, can be found in the Rules for the Processing and Protection of Personal Data in Mudita sp. z o.o