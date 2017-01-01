ProductsAboutCommunityStore

  • Simon Sinek
    Simon Sinek 

    Author of multiple best selling books including Start With Why, Leaders Eat Last, Together is Better and Find Your Why. He is a great motivational speaker.

    Focus and productivity
  • Jay Shetty
    Jay Shetty 

    A storyteller, Urban Monk, life observer and behavioural economist who thinks out loud about positivity, philosophy and perspective.

    Meditation and mindfulness
    Focus and productivity
  • Did we miss something?

    Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here

  • Olle Johansson
    Olle Johansson 

    Associate professor at the Karolinska Institute (retired Nov 2017, still active), Department of Neuroscience, and head of The Experimental Dermatology Unit.

    Electromagnetic radiation
