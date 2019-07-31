Diekelmann, S., Born, J.
Slow-wave sleep takes the leading role in memory reorganization. (2010)
Given the many proposals for the role of REM sleep in memory, it seems that the time is ripe to subject some of these proposals to systematic scrutiny.
Sleep curtailment has become a common behavior and a number of adults report sleep complaints in modern society. Studies have linked short-sleep duration and poor-sleep quality to obesity risk.
Over the last 103 years, there have been consistent rapid declines in the sleep duration of children and adolescents.
A study of the sleep habits of more than one million people over six years seems to debunk the popular idea that eight hours of sleep nightly are required for optimal health.
Research over the past two decades broadly supports the claim that mindfulness meditation exerts beneficial effects on physical and mental health, and cognitive performance.
There is strong evidence that excessive exposure to mobile phone-frequencies over long periods of time increases the risk of brain cancer both in humans and animals.
The damaged function of EMR on blood-brain barrier leading to neurotoxicity, highlighted the protective effect of L-CyS-HCl loaded RTV-Si-TDP (F5) against neurological disorders and dysfunctions.
Scientists and doctors recommend a moratorium on the roll-out of the fifth generation, 5G, for telecommunication.
Mobile phone radiation, when used for longer duration can cause significant genotoxicity. The genotoxicity accentuates when mobile phones are frequently used on the same side.
Frequency of cordless phone calls, mobile phone dependency, and tablet use were related to an increase of subjective and objective sleep problems in adolescents.