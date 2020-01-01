ProductsAboutCommunityStore

  • Spike Jonze
    Her 

    A feature film about a lonely writer that begins a relationship with an unlikely suitor conveys much more than meets the eye.

    Meditation and mindfulness
    Digital minimalism
  • Charlie Brooker
    Black Mirror 

    The TV-series Black Mirror explores ways in which innovations interfere with humanity.

    Digital minimalism
    Meditation and mindfulness
  • Laura Vanderkam
    How to Gain Control of Your Free Time 

    Author of many time management and productivity books, Laura gives a TED talk about her specialization. Laura claims time is the most accommodating resource, we just don't use it wisely.

    Focus and productivity
  • Sherry Turkle
    Connected, but Alone? 

    How can we live better lives with technology? In this video, Sherry Turkle talk about how tech is redefining human interactions and the consequences.

    Digital minimalism
