Almost seven billion mobile phone subscriptions worldwide. The average person in the U.S. spends approximately two and a half hours per day using their phone.

Mobile phones, really?

Mobile phones are considered to be the most used electronic device worldwide and it’s likely that they’re the most time consuming. Mobile internet overtook desktop usage in 2014.

We tend to keep our phones close to our bodies for extended periods of time, usually in our pockets. In the past, phones were mainly used for making phone calls or sending messages. Now they’re used for so much more than that.