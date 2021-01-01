Sony Xperia XA2
1.07W/kg
This result is the Head SAR value, over 10g
More details about this phone:
Head SAR value over 1g: 0.81
Body SAR value over 10g: 1.43
Body SAR value over 1g: 1.07
Sony Xperia XA2 SAR value is 13.38 times higher than this of a phone with one of the safest SAR values in the world - Mudita Pure (0.08 W/kg)
that can penetrate the tissues and reach the organs. While making long calls with this phone, the temperature of the head area you hold the phone close to is likely to go up. As research shows, repetitive increase in the body temperature may cause multiple adverse health effects.
Separation is recommended
Phones manufacturers specify minimum separation which defines a distance from body a phone should be used at. You can find this information in your phone's manual and settings.
Distance from the body impacts SAR
Most mobile phones are not tested directly against the head because most of them would fail the SAR test as the radiation absorption increases dramatically when the device is close to the body.
Mudita Pure's SAR value is always low
SAR value of Mudita Pure is measured by placing the phone at the direct contact with the phantom's head - and still it's SAR value is one of the lowest of all phones.
Consider changing your phone to one with low SAR, such as Mudita Pure. Alternatively, you can use it as a secondary phone for making longer calls and to reduce your radiation exposure while on vacation.
Try to reduce the amount and length of your phone calls. Frequent long calls put you at a higher risk of exposure to mobile radiation.
Set your mobile phone to airplane mode when it is time to go to sleep. Blue light, notifications, mobile phone radiation and other electromagnetic field exposures at night can interrupt sleep cycles.
Consider using a headset instead of holding your phone to your ear while making voice calls. Holding a phone to your ear increases radiation exposure and is against the terms of service information that comes with a phone.
Avoid using your mobile phone in basements, underground stations, elevators, etc. Check the conditions of optimum signal reception, usually outdoors or near a window while inside.
Put your phone away if you don’t need it close to you all the time. This is useful not only due to radiation but also to avoid general distractions. Also, do not carry your mobile phone close to your body, e.g. in a pocket.