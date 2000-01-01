Watchillax
The case is made out of Titanium so it´s super light, you almost forget that you are wearing a watch. I like to see the no branding and clean design approach on the dial, it makes it really pure and easy to read.
The epitome of high-quality craftsmanship in a Swiss made, battery-free, automatic watch. Ultra-slim - only 7.85mm, and ultra light - only 35g titanium case with sapphire crystal.
Clear, easy-to-read dial and super comfortable, sustainable vegan cactus strap, offers timeless elegance and adaptability for any style.
Sellita SW 300-1 Swiss automatic movement
Ultra-slim and light: only 7.85 mm and 35g
Durable and hypoallergenic titanium case
56 hours of power reserve when off the wrist
5ATM water resistance
Battery-free forever
Vegan strap with titanium buckle
Sapphire Crystal
Minimalist, high-readable font
Their latest wristwatch is called Element, and it is for individuals who appreciate mindful living, classic minimalist design, and Swiss Made quality. Its minimalist aesthetic transcends gender, making the Mudita Element a timeless and elegant accessory for everyone.
