    Mudita Element

    Ultra-slim. Ultra-minimalist.

    Swiss-made precision powered by the automatic Sellita SW300-1 mechanism. The unapologetic minimalism of Mudita Element comes with a touch of quiet luxury and elegance. Stand out from the crowd, discreetly. 

    Mudita Harmony 2

    Sleep better. Live better.

    Elevate your evening routine with Mudita Harmony 2, an innovative E-Ink alarm clock. Build healthy sleep habits to wake up refreshed and ready to conquer the day.

    Mudita Bell 2

    Simplify your mornings.

    Wake up to the gentle alarm sounds of Mudita Bell 2. This minimalist alarm clock blends modern features with an elegant analog design to perfect your mornings.

    Mudita Moment

    A minimalist, automatic watch.

    Modern design. Battery-free mechanism. With an additional analog breathing feature, as a unique tool and reminder, to restore your tranquility.

    Minimalist tech, vibrant life.

    The essence of technology is redefined with minimalist devices. At Mudita, we create products that harmonize with consumers’ lives, instead of competing for their attention.

    Featured Reviews

    From tech experts to stay-at-home minimalism enthusiasts, people of all backgrounds trusted our products and shared their experience.

    "This alarm clock is great. I love the e ink display, the high quality speakers, and design. And I really appreciate how they are always improving the clock with updates."

    Mudita Harmony – Mim

    "Oh my goodness, this clock is amazing!! Seriously a game changer in how I sleep and how I wake up. I’m able to put my phone in another room at night and slowly wake up to a calm atmosphere in the morning"

    Mudita Bell – Jami_Lu

    "I love it. Every aspect of the watch is pleasing, the flat crystal, the super clean face, the thin profile. It's as classic as any watch can be. Nothing less than a wonderful way to tell time."

    Mudita Element – Marc

