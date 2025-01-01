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    Minimalist tech, vibrant life.

    The essence of technology is redefined with minimalist devices. At Mudita, we create products that harmonize with consumers’ lives, instead of competing for their attention.

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    Featured Reviews

    From tech experts to stay-at-home minimalism enthusiasts, people of all backgrounds trusted our products and shared their experience.

    "This alarm clock is great. I love the e ink display, the high quality speakers, and design. And I really appreciate how they are always improving the clock with updates"

    Mudita Kompakt – maltinho

    "I love this phone, I have been using it for the past two weeks as my only phone and I am so happy. It looks and feels great. I love the e-ink screen. I am a teacher and my students are fascinated by it."

    Mudita Kompakt – Lisa

    "Bought the Harmony 2 'cause I needed a break from phone alarms. It does exactly that, just a simple clock with helpful sleep features. Zero regrets on ditching the smartphone glare."

    Mudita Harmony 2 – Andrew

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    Celebrated for a Calmer Approach to Technology

    Intentional design isn't just a feature; it's our foundation. We create technology that serves you, respecting your time, attention, and well-being. We are honored that this philosophy has been validated and celebrated by the world's most prestigious design juries and tech experts. From Reddot and iF Design to the Calm Institute, these awards affirm our mission: to build thoughtful tools that bring focus and tranquility to modern life.

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    Return undamaged products and receive a full refund.

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    Latest news

  • A New Home on the Forum for Rating Community Apps

    Discover the new Mudita Forum section dedicated to community-rated sideloaded apps for Mudita Kompakt. Browse reviews, ratings, screenshots, and compatibility tips — all in one place.

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  • Answer the Call of Spring with Mudita Radiant Automatic

    Answer the call of spring with Mudita Radiant Automatic. Swiss-made, nature-inspired, and distraction-free — a field watch built for every adventure and for those who want to be fully present outdoors.

  • How to give your mental health a spring reset & refresh

    This spring, Mudita is shifting the conversation toward something we don’t talk about enough: how mindful tech use can help us deal with stress by creating real boundaries in a world that’s always “on.”

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