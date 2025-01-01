Celebrated for a Calmer Approach to Technology

Intentional design isn't just a feature; it's our foundation. We create technology that serves you, respecting your time, attention, and well-being. We are honored that this philosophy has been validated and celebrated by the world's most prestigious design juries and tech experts. From Reddot and iF Design to the Calm Institute, these awards affirm our mission: to build thoughtful tools that bring focus and tranquility to modern life.