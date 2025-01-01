Minimalist tech, vibrant life.
The essence of technology is redefined with minimalist devices. At Mudita, we create products that harmonize with consumers’ lives, instead of competing for their attention.
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From tech experts to stay-at-home minimalism enthusiasts, people of all backgrounds trusted our products and shared their experience.
"This alarm clock is great. I love the e ink display, the high quality speakers, and design. And I really appreciate how they are always improving the clock with updates"
Mudita Kompakt – maltinho
"I love this phone, I have been using it for the past two weeks as my only phone and I am so happy. It looks and feels great. I love the e-ink screen. I am a teacher and my students are fascinated by it."
Mudita Kompakt – Lisa
"Bought the Harmony 2 'cause I needed a break from phone alarms. It does exactly that, just a simple clock with helpful sleep features. Zero regrets on ditching the smartphone glare."
Mudita Harmony 2 – Andrew
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Discover the new Mudita Forum section dedicated to community-rated sideloaded apps for Mudita Kompakt. Browse reviews, ratings, screenshots, and compatibility tips — all in one place.Be the first to comment
This spring, Mudita is shifting the conversation toward something we don’t talk about enough: how mindful tech use can help us deal with stress by creating real boundaries in a world that’s always “on.”Be the first to comment