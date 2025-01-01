💤 Better Sleep, Better Mornings! Enjoy a 20% discount on all alarm clocks.

    Mudita Center

    Manage your Mudita Harmony, Mudita Pure, and Mudita Kompakt—all from your desktop. Enjoy easy setup, seamless updates, and smooth file management across your Mudita devices.

    Download

    Your desktop command center for all Mudita devices.

    Mudita Center does not store personal data from your devices. We only collect minimal in-app analytics to improve the software—never shared with third parties.

    • Smooth Connectivity

      Connect and manage your Mudita devices effortlessly with a unified desktop app

    • Stay Up-To-Date

      Quickly update your device software to access the latest enhancements and improvements.

    • File Management

      Upload music or backup files directly to your Mudita devices with a straightforward interface.

    • Open Source

      Mudita Center is open-source, providing transparency into how your data is handled. Check us out on [GitHub].

    Mudita Kompakt

    Contacts

    Easily display, import (from Google, Outlook, or via CSV), and delete contacts on your Kompakt.

    Backup & Restore

    Create secure backups of your contacts, call logs, messages, alarms, and notes—then restore them anytime.

    Data Migration

    Seamlessly transfer all your data from Mudita Pure to your new Mudita Kompakt.

    Music, Photos & Ebooks

    Display and upload your favorite media files to Kompakt with a single click.

    Effortless Time & Date Sync

    Instantly sync Harmony’s time and date with your computer.

    Custom Alarm Sounds

    Upload your favorite alarm tones to personalize your wake-up experience.

    Reliable Updates

    Keep your Harmony alarm clock running smoothly with the latest software improvements.

    Mudita Harmony
    Mudita Pure

    Contacts

    Import, manage, and delete contacts from Google, Outlook, or a CSV file.

    Backup & Restore

    Create and restore backups of contacts, messages, and settings.

    Messaging

    Send and receive SMS directly from your computer.

    Mudita OS Update

    Update your device to the latest available version.

    Subscribe to software update notifications

    Explore the full changelog to see all the latest improvements, fixes, and new features for Mudita Center and your devices.

    Check the changelog

    Sign up for the Mudita Newsletter and receive 10% off your first order.

    If you'd like to receive the best stories from our blog, keep up to date with our progress, and get notified about our product releases and special discounts.

    By providing your name and e-mail, you agree to receive marketing content and commercial offers from Mudita Sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Warsaw. Your personal data will be processed according to provisions of Privacy Policy at the same time you accept the Terms & Conditions of Newsletter.