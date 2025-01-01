Explore the full changelog to see all the latest improvements, fixes, and new features for Mudita Center and your devices.Check the changelog
Mudita Center
Manage your Mudita Harmony, Mudita Pure, and Mudita Kompakt—all from your desktop. Enjoy easy setup, seamless updates, and smooth file management across your Mudita devices.
Your desktop command center for all Mudita devices.
Mudita Center does not store personal data from your devices. We only collect minimal in-app analytics to improve the software—never shared with third parties.
Smooth Connectivity
Connect and manage your Mudita devices effortlessly with a unified desktop app
Stay Up-To-Date
Quickly update your device software to access the latest enhancements and improvements.
File Management
Upload music or backup files directly to your Mudita devices with a straightforward interface.
Open Source
Mudita Center is open-source, providing transparency into how your data is handled. Check us out on [GitHub].
Contacts
Easily display, import (from Google, Outlook, or via CSV), and delete contacts on your Kompakt.
Backup & Restore
Create secure backups of your contacts, call logs, messages, alarms, and notes—then restore them anytime.
Data Migration
Seamlessly transfer all your data from Mudita Pure to your new Mudita Kompakt.
Music, Photos & Ebooks
Display and upload your favorite media files to Kompakt with a single click.
Effortless Time & Date Sync
Instantly sync Harmony’s time and date with your computer.
Custom Alarm Sounds
Upload your favorite alarm tones to personalize your wake-up experience.
Reliable Updates
Keep your Harmony alarm clock running smoothly with the latest software improvements.
Contacts
Import, manage, and delete contacts from Google, Outlook, or a CSV file.
Backup & Restore
Create and restore backups of contacts, messages, and settings.
Messaging
Send and receive SMS directly from your computer.
Mudita OS Update
Update your device to the latest available version.
Subscribe to software update notifications
If you'd like to receive the best stories from our blog, keep up to date with our progress, and get notified about our product releases and special discounts.