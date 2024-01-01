🎄HOLIDAY DEAL! Grab a 15% discount with the code:

    Mudita Element

    The ultimate timepiece for the mindful minimalist.

    A Swiss automatic watch defined by its lightness, simplicity, and ultra-slim 7.85mm case design. It's so comfortable, you might only remember it's there when you need the time. 

    Get to know your Mudita Element.

    Get started with how to guides

    Discover how to take care of your Element with this selection of helpful how to guides and the full user manual download.

  • How to use your Element

    Make the most of your automatic watch.

    • Automatic Movement

    The watch is equipped with a Swiss Sellita SW300-1 automatic movement, which is wound by the movement of a rotor while the watch is in use.

    Just a few minutes of wearing the watch is enough to power the mechanism. It is also possible to manually start the mechanism by turning the crown a few times.

    Winding the mainspring manually

    Hand-wound watches must be wound regularly by hand in order to remain in continuous operation. To do so, pull the crown out to position 0 and turn it a few times (clockwise) - approximately 15-20 full rotations.

    Setting the time

    To set the time, pull the crown out to the position 1 and turn it in either direction until the desired time is displayed. After setting the desired time, press the crown to the position 0 to start the mechanism.

  • Care and Maintenance

    Make the most of your automatic watch.

    • Temperature

    Do not expose the watch to rapid temperature changes or extreme temperatures (over 60°C (140°F) or below 0°C (32°F).

    Magnetic fields

    Do not expose the watch to strong magnetic fields generated, for example, by speakers, cell phones, computers, refrigerators or other electrical appliances.

    Shocks

    Avoid thermal or mechanical shocks – they may cause damage to the watch.

    Harmful products

    Do not expose to reactive or corrosive chemicals and gases as this may cause discoloration of the watch case, crown, or watch straps. The watch may also corrode, which can affect its water resistance.

    Cleaning

    Clean the watch regularly (except for the leather strap) using a soft cloth and lukewarm soapy water. If your watch comes into contact with salt water, gently rinse with fresh water and leave it until completely dry.

    How to take care of your Watch Strap

    Our straps are water-resistant to splashes which may happen when the watch is worn everyday. However, we do not recommend wearing the watch while showering, bathing or swimming. To clean the strap, use a clean cloth dampened in cold water without detergents. The straps are not machine washable. When the time comes to replace your straps, recycle metal parts and dispose of the straps in a mixed-waste bin.

    We recommend changing your straps every six months due to hygienic reasons.

    Water resistance

    Mudita Element is designed to withstand a pressure of up to 5 ATM (pressure of 5 bar or a water column of 50 meters / 165 ft). This means it is resistant to contact with water during everyday activities like occasional splashes of water or rain.

    However, we do not recommend that you shower, take a bath or swim with it on. If the watch gets wet, dry it with a soft cloth and let it dry. Do not set the time if your hands are wet or if the watch has not been properly dried. 

    The water-resistance cannot be guaranteed permanently. Everyday wear, aging of seals or accidental shocks adversely affect the water-resistance of the watch.

    We recommend that you have your watch’s water resistance checked once a year by a qualified watchmaker.

  • How to change the strap

    Learn how to easily change the Desserto

    ®
    strap.

    • To remove and fit the straps:

    1. Place your watch face down on a soft clean surface such as a microfiber cloth or mat. 2. Use a finger to pull and hold back the quick release pin. 3. This will release the side of the telescopic bar closest to the pin. 4. Gently slide the strap out from the watch starting with the side closest to the pin. 5. To fit the new strap, use a finger to pull and hold back the quick release pin on the new strap. 6. Slide the side of the telescopic bar furthest from the pin into the watch first, making sure it fits snugly into the indentation. 7. Line up the side closest to the pin with the remaining indentation and release the pin.  8. Make sure the strap is fitted correctly before wearing the watch!

    If you are not able to slide the strap in or out, let go of the pin and try pulling it back again. Never force the strap into place.

  • Download PDF manual

    The Full manual for your Element

    • Unlock the Watch's Secrets:

    Download Your Ultimate Guide

    Delve into the art of timekeeping with our in-depth manual. This downloadable guide offers a wealth of information on Mudita watches, from their intricate design to maintenance tips. Ready to deepen your watch knowledge? Choose language of your manual and click 'Download' now.

    Name

    Element Manual - English (EN).pdf

    Download

    Element Manual - Polski (PL).pdf

    Download

    Element Manual - Deutsch (DE).pdf

    Download

    Element Manual - Español (ES).pdf

    Download

    Element Manual - Francés (FR).pdf

    Download

    Element Manual - Portugués (PT).pdf

    Download

