Kotlin/Java Developer

Miasto:Warsaw , Poland Typ:Full-Time, Fix-Term Employment Contract (umowa o pracę na czas określony)

Project duration: 1.11.2025 - 31.10.2026

Salary: 20-24k gross / month

Working model: remote / hybrid

🔍 About position:

The project scope includes developing a system for publishing and distributing e-ink applications to mobile devices — the Mudita App Store — along with a dedicated developer portal (a counterpart to Google Play or the Apple App Store, but designed specifically for e-ink devices).

The final outcome will be a complete distribution platform featuring built-in security, verification, and app distribution mechanisms, as well as a mobile application for end users and a developer portal. Sounds interesting?

Apply via join@mudita.com

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Designing, developing, and maintaining mobile applications for the Android platform using Kotlin and Java

Utilizing Android Jetpack libraries (including Compose) and Android Studio in daily development work

Designing and implementing application architecture based on MVVM or MVI patterns, ensuring code consistency and scalability

Creating and maintaining unit and integration tests for mobile applications

Ensuring high code quality and security following best practices in mobile software development

Integrating applications with external APIs (REST, GraphQL, WebSockets)

Designing and implementing user authentication solutions using services such as OpenID, Auth0, Google Sign In, or similar

Actively participating in architecture design, technology selection, and defining coding standards

Collaborating with project, backend, and QA teams to deliver stable, efficient, and secure mobile applications

😎 Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in developing mobile applications with Kotlin as an Android Developer or in a similar role

Strong knowledge of Android SDK, Jetpack libraries (including Compose), and development tools (Android Studio

Practical experience with architectural patterns such as MVVM and MVI, with a clear understanding of their practical application

Experience in designing unit tests and working with frameworks such as JUnit, Espresso, or MockK; ability to write clean, effective tests that ensure high code quality

Experience in performance analysis and debugging using Android Profiler and related tools

Ability to define and implement best practices in software development

Strong knowledge of mobile application security best practices

Experience in integrating mobile applications with external APIs (REST, GraphQL, WebSockets)

Experience in designing mobile applications that implement user authentication using services such as OpenID, Google, or Auth0

🙌 Cool working environment:

Flexible working hours between 8-18

Freedom and transparency

Co-financing for a multisport card, private health care and English classes

2 paid days off for volunteering

🔍 About us

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU⌚📱Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions.