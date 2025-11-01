TypeScript Developer (Frontend)

Miasto:Warsaw , Poland Typ:Full-Time, Fix-Term Employment Contract (umowa o pracę na czas określony)

Project duration: 1.11.2025 - 31.10.2026

Salary: 20-24k gross / month

Working model: remote / hybrid

🔍 About position:

The project scope includes developing a system for publishing and distributing e-ink applications to mobile devices — the Mudita App Store — along with a dedicated developer portal (a counterpart to Google Play or the Apple App Store, but designed specifically for e-ink devices).

The final outcome will be a complete distribution platform featuring built-in security, verification, and app distribution mechanisms, as well as a mobile application for end users and a developer portal.

Sounds interesting? Apply via join@mudita.com

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Designing and developing modern frontend applications based on Next.js and TypeScript

Implementing business logic and presentation layers using modern libraries and architectural patterns

Integrating with API interfaces (REST, GraphQL, WebSockets)

Designing and implementing user authentication solutions using services such as OpenID, Google, Auth0, or similar

Ensuring a high level of frontend application security in accordance with industry best practices

Creating and maintaining unit and integration tests, as well as collaborating on end-to-end testing processes

Optimizing web application performance and maintaining code quality in line with design and development standards

Working with build and automation tools to streamline frontend development processes

Collaborating closely with the backend team, UX/UI designers, and other team members

Documenting the application architecture

😎 Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years of experience in developing frontend applications as a Frontend Engineer/Developer

Advanced knowledge of Next.js

Proficient in JavaScript and TypeScript

Experience in application state management

Experience in data modeling

Strong understanding of frontend application security best practices

Experience in designing frontend applications that implement user authentication using services such as OpenID, Google, or Auth0

Familiarity with CSS frameworks (Tailwind CSS, Bootstrap)

Experience with build tools for frontend applications

Experience with application testing tools

Hands-on experience in creating unit and integration tests

Experience integrating frontend applications with APIs (REST, GraphQL, WebSockets)

Practical knowledge of web application performance optimization

Proficiency in working with Git repositories

Experience working with Docker and a basic understanding of containerization

🙌 Cool working environment:

Flexible working hours between 8-18

Freedom and transparency

Co-financing for a multisport card, private health care and English classes

2 paid days off for volunteering

🔍 About us

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU⌚📱Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions.