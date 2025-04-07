WARSAW, POLAND — April 4, 2025 — Mudita is proud to announce that Mudita Kompakt, the company’s latest mindful phone, has received the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025, one of the most respected design distinctions worldwide.

This marks the second major international design award for , following its earlier recognition with the iF Design Award 2025. Both accolades highlight the phone’s unique combination of intentional design, technological simplicity, and a privacy-first philosophy.

Awarded by an independent international jury of design experts, the Red Dot seal is reserved for products demonstrating outstanding design quality. Mudita Kompakt stood out among thousands of entries from around the world for its ergonomic design, minimalist interface, and its mission to foster digital well-being.

A Device That Stands for Less Noise and More Meaning

Created for those seeking a healthier relationship with technology, merges essential hardware features with a clean, analog-inspired user experience. It’s purpose-built to reduce digital distractions and empower users to stay present, focused, and free from the constant noise of notifications.

Highlights include:

Minimal distractions – Keep your attention on what matters most.

Privacy-first OS – Custom open-source Mudita OS K with a unique Offline+ Mode for total digital disconnection.

Genuine E Ink® screen – Glare-free display for comfortable viewing and an analog feel.

Long-lasting battery – Designed to perform without daily charging or forced obsolescence.

Whether used as a primary device or a secondary phone for digital detox, is a refreshing alternative to mainstream smartphones—one that puts well-being first.

“To win two of the world’s most prestigious design awards in the same year is an incredible honor. It affirms our belief that technology should serve people—not the other way around. Mudita Kompakt is a tool for living more intentionally, with fewer distractions and greater focus.” — Michał Kiciński, Founder of Mudita

Shipping Timeline Update: The Wait Is Almost Over

Following the success of its Kickstarter campaign, Mudita Kompakt is preparing to ship.

The Global Optimized version is scheduled to begin shipping this April .

The North American Optimized version is on track to ship in May, with no delays expected.

Kickstarter backers will be the first to receive their devices, followed by Indiegogo supporters and other pre-order customers.

Final Days to Pre-Order at a Discount

This is the last opportunity to pre-order at a discounted price before official sales begin. Once shipping starts, will be available at the regular purchase price. To pre-order your Mudita Kompakt at pre-order pricing, visit:

About Mudita

is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland. The company creates products designed to help people live more intentionally by promoting mindfulness, privacy, and simplicity. From their minimalist phone, , to their mindful alarm clocks, and , and now , the company is committed to building tools that support a life well lived—without digital overwhelm.

To learn more, please visit our website or the dedicated .

