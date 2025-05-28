Mudita Kompakt już w regularnej sprzedaży! Odbierz zniżkę na pierwsze zakupy.

    Warsaw, Poland – May 28, 2025 – Mudita is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the pre-order phase for the North American Optimized Version (NAM) of Mudita Kompakt

    As of today, both the Global and North American versions of Mudita Kompakt are officially in stock and available for immediate shipment at the regular price of €439.00 / $439.00.

    With no more waiting, customers worldwide can now order the version best suited to their region and enjoy fast, standard delivery according to Mudita’s shipping terms.

    Mudita Kompakt Means Mindful Technology That Puts You First

    Designed to help reduce screen time, support digital well-being, and encourage a more intentional lifestyle, Mudita Kompakt combines modern essentials with a minimalist design philosophy.

    Featuring:

    • Genuine E Ink display for less eye strain

    • Long battery life

    • Dual SIM capability (including eSim)

    • Privacy-first Offline+ mode

    Whether you choose the Global or North American Optimized version, Mudita Kompakt is ready to help you stay focused and connected on your own terms.

    Now Shipping:

    Price: €439.00 / $439.00

    Delivery Times:

    • Within the EU: 1–3 business days

    • Outside the EU (including North America): up to 7 business days

    Both versions are optimized for their respective regions to ensure the best possible experience with carrier compatibility and coverage. To choose the right version for you head to Find the Best Fit section of the Mudita Kompakt page. 

    A Tool for Intentional Living

    Mudita Kompakt is more than just a phone. It’s a tool to help you reclaim your focus, unplug from distractions, and live with greater clarity and purpose. Whether you're striving for digital balance or looking for a screen-free alternative to mainstream devices, Kompakt helps you choose more offline, more life.

    For more information about Mudita Kompakt or to place your order, visit: www.mudita.com/kompakt

    About Mudita Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating tech products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. Our international team of engineers, designers, and researchers is passionate about developing products that respect users’ privacy while encouraging mindfulness and simplicity. Following the success of our minimalist phone, Mudita Pure, and our mindful alarm clocks, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Bell, we’re excited to introduce Mudita Kompakt – a phone that helps users live with purpose in an increasingly digital world.

