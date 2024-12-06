Warsaw, Poland – Mudita, the Warsaw-based mindful tech company, is proud to announce the extraordinary success of the , which concluded on December 2, 2024.

Over 1,078 backers from 34 countries joined forces to support the minimalist phone, raising an astounding €353,751, more than doubling the original funding goal of €150,000, which was reached in just 3.5 hours.

This achievement underscores a growing global movement toward mindful technology, with Mudita Kompakt at its forefront. The success of the campaign reaffirms Mudita’s vision: that technology can foster balance, simplicity, and intentional living.

A Global Statement for Mindful Tech

Mudita Kompakt offers a unique solution in a world saturated with constant connectivity and digital distractions. Its minimalist design, focus on privacy, and essential functionality resonated deeply with a diverse audience.

Backers from around the globe rallied to support a device designed to encourage a healthier relationship with technology.

“The incredible response to our campaign has been humbling,” said Michal Kicinski, the Founder of Mudita. “The overwhelming support we’ve received confirms that people are ready for a more intentional approach to technology. We feel that is more than just a phone, it’s a step toward reclaiming our time, attention, and peace of mind.”

Celebrating Key Features of Mudita Kompakt

The campaign’s success was driven by Mudita Kompakt’s unique combination of mindful technology and practical features:

Clean & Custom OS : Designed to reduce distractions and prioritize privacy.

E Ink Display : Eye-friendly and energy-efficient, encouraging healthier screen habits.

Offline+ Mode : Ensures total privacy by disabling the GSM modem and microphones.

Dual Active SIM : Effortlessly balance personal and professional life.

Offline Maps : Navigate with confidence while keeping your location private.

Fingerprint Reader: Advanced biometric security for peace of mind.

These features, combined with a sleek design and affordable price point, captured the attention of backers seeking intentional, distraction-free tech.

What’s next?

With the campaign concluded, transitions to the mass production phase, as well as making available for pre-order on

The team is committed to delivering on its promises, with rigorous testing and refinement ensuring that exceeds expectations.

“Every pledge represents trust,” said Kiciński. “We’re dedicated to honoring that trust by delivering a phone that truly redefines mindful technology. Our journey doesn’t end here. This is just the beginning.”

Regular updates will be provided to backers as production progresses, ensuring transparency and continued engagement.

A Heartfelt Thank You

extends its deepest gratitude to the 1,078 backers who made this milestone possible.

Your support is a powerful statement about the need for mindful technology and the potential for simplicity to transform the way we live with technology.

About Mudita

Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating tech products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. Our international team of engineers, designers, and researchers is passionate about developing products that respect users’ privacy while encouraging mindfulness and simplicity. Following the success of our minimalist phone, , and our mindful alarm clocks, and , we’re excited to introduce – a phone that helps users live with purpose in an increasingly digital world.

Join us on this journey and experience mindful technology for yourself.

To learn more, please visit our website or the dedicated .

Useful Links:

Mudita full product offer –