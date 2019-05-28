Resources
Rachel Kraus
Study says Tinder, Snapchat users are more OK with cosmetic surgery
A new study finds that social media might not just be distorting how we want to look in the digital realm. It could also be related to how we feel about going under the knife IRL.
Natalie Grice
Mobile addiction: School's phone-free Fridays to help pupils
Teenagers are routinely described as being glued to their mobile phones but at one school they have volunteered to hand them in to teachers once a week for "Phone-Free Fridays".
National Sleep Foundation
Is My Teen's Sleep Normal?
Teenagers aged fourteen to seventeen should get eight to ten hours of sleep a night. Almost 80% of all teenagers don’t get as much sleep as they should and this is largely due to technology overuse.
Shawn Knight
Smartphone addiction is impacting sleep, survey finds
Technology addiction is a controversial topic but thanks to ongoing research, it is one that is beginning to be better understood by experts and families alike.
Angela Guzman
Has Phone Bonding Replaced Family Bonding in Your House?
U.S. adults check their phone on an average of 52 times per day, up from 47 times each day in 2017. To make matters worse, the average person spends over four hours a day on their phone.
Jasper Hamill
How to resist the four ‘triggers’ which keep you addicted to your smartphone
University of Washington scientists have highlighted four ‘triggers’ after interviews with ordinary people across a variety of groups, which force people to ‘compulsively’ check their smartphones.
National Sleep Foundation
Why Do We Need Sleep?
Research shows that after people sleep, they tend to retain information and perform better on memory tasks. Sleep also restores and rejuvenates, grows muscle, repairs tissue, and synthesizes hormones.
Jim Waterson
Britons increasingly fearful of internet risks, Ofcom research shows
Research by the media regulator Ofcom found 78% of Britons expressed unprompted concerns about potentially harmful online experiences, a substantial rise from the previous year.
Division of Sleep Medicine at Harvard Medical School
Changes in Sleep with Age
Newborns are asleep for about 16 to 20 hours per day; children one or two years old need 11 to 14 hours of sleep. Most of this occurs at night but children spend a lot of time napping during the day.
Justine McDaniel
Driven to distraction? Here’s how to stay off your phone in the car.
Nearly 80% of Pennsylvania drivers say it is never acceptable to use smartphones while driving, a recent AAA survey found. Yet 70% of drivers talk on phones, and 87 percent engage in unsafe behavior.