Resources
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
Melissa Cunningham
Trapped in the net: Are we all addicted to our smartphones?
Digital addictions stop a person from dealing with regular daily activities (work, eating). It is fuelled by other underlying mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.
Lacey Johnson
Depression and Anxiety Are on the Rise in Young People, but Is Social Media to Blame?
It feels as if every second of our lives has to be documented. You can't open social media without being flooded with images of fans at a concert or a couple's extravagant baby sex reveal.
Kelly Oakes
Why it pays to declutter your digital life
If we feel overwhelmed by ‘stuff’, most of us believe physical clutter is the culprit. But researchers are finding that having too many digital files could be the problem, too.
Sputnik
Stream Machines: Americans Spending More Time Than Ever on Smartphones
In 2019, data compiled by market research company, eMarketer, found that consumers devoted more attention to mobile devices than TVs, as the average American's smartphone use continues to increase.
The New York Times
Facebook’s Notifications Are Out of Control. Here’s How to Tame Them.
Facebook already has you hooked, but now it wants to keep you engaged with dozens of notifications each day. Here’s how to get a little peace and quiet.
Helen Sharp
I quit social media aged 24 - to the horror of my millennial friends
A personal account of the ways in which social media can affect people's personalities, changing our perceptions of other people as well as ourselves.
Brian Resnick
Have smartphones really destroyed a generation? We don't know.
Professor Jean Twenge, of San Diego State University, correlates data linking teen mental health with technology to answer this provocative question.
Lu Sirui
Tackling phone addiction: 'Restricted mode' for youth coming soon
Director of Adolescent Psychological Development Base in China says: excessive exposure to digital products will harm teenagers' social abilities and delay their cognitive development.
NHS
Why lack of sleep is bad for your health
Many effects of lack of sleep, such as feeling grumpy and not working at your best, are well known. But did you know that sleep deprivation can also have profound consequences on physical health?
Did we miss something?
Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here
Study International Staff
Smartphones are causing teens to suffer from 'social stress'
Adolescents are facing mental health problems around the world, often going untreated. Alarming rates of youth suicide and self-harm have been reported globally.