The Guardian
Simon Cowell says giving up mobile phone has made him happier
Simon Cowell has revealed that he has not used his mobile phone for 10 months in an attempt to boost his mental health and happiness. He said the move had paid off in terms of his quality of life.
OneZero
How Mindless Phone Use Ruins Your Relationships
People think that if they quickly glance at their phones while have a conversation during dinner or a date, the other person(s) won't notice. They do. They don't like it.
WCPO
Attention parents: Your children need a break from their cell phones
Researchers have found that children show signs of deteriorating psychological health after two hours on their cell phones. They have a higher incidence of anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.
Plymouth Live
Prince Harry: Social media more dangerous than drugs
Prince Harry discussed and met with representatives from charities including Stonewall and Young Minds.
The Guardian
Why beating your phone addiction may come at a cost
Academics have been concerned about the addictive potential of computers for decades.
The Nation
How Big Wireless Made Us Think That Cell Phones Are Safe
No scientist can say with certainty how many wireless-technology users are likely to contract cancer. Nevertheless, we are proceeding as if we do know the risk.
TED
If you really want to remember a moment, try not to take a photo
The New York Times
Human Contact Is Now a Luxury Good
As more screens appear in the lives of the poor, screens are disappearing from the lives of the rich. The richer you are, the more you spend to be offscreen.
The Guardian
Italian court rules mobile phone use caused brain tumour
Experts say it is too early to do a proper assessment. An Italian court has ruled that excessive, work-related use of a mobile phone caused an executive to develop a benign brain tumour.
Hong Kong Free Press
‘Pandemia’ questions Hong Kong’s mobile phone addiction and social ‘disconnection’
Visual Suspect has released a thought-provoking take on Hong Kong. Their new clip, Pandemia, takes aim at mobile phone addiction, using real shots of Hongkongers locked into their devices in public.