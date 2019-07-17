Resources
Wales Online
School completely bans mobile phones and teachers say kids' behaviour changes
After a school principle bans smartphones for students and teachers, the learning environment improves. From better behavior to better exam results, even the students realize the change.
Kayla Kibbe
Is Your Phone Hurting Your Sex Life?
Younger people are having less sex. According to the acclaimed sex therapist, Dr. Ruth, that's because phones are replacing sex in the bedroom.
Jaqueline Howard
Study finds link between amount of screen time, depression in young people
Adolescence is a time of substantial brain and self-awareness development. New research links time spent on screens using social media or watching television, with depression in teens.
Eden David
Social media, screen time linked to depression in teens, study says
Research shows teens who use screens more often are at a higher risk of depression. But rather than saying 'no', researchers suggest teaching them to be digitally savvy.
Healthline
Social Media vs. Video Games: Not All Screen Time Is Equal
A University of Montreal study finds not all screen-time equally affects teens. Video games and computer use are not linked with depression.
Alan Henry
Science Explains Why You Should Stop Hitting the Snooze Button
The opinions regarding snoozing, our favorite morning activity, are all on the negative side. If you are getting enough sleep, try setting your alarm for a little earlier or later.
Sam Haselby
How to reduce digital distractions: advice from medieval monks
The wandering mind has been a topic of concern for monks for centuries, if not millennia. Without a doubt, these monks would have many opinions about smartphones, but their focus hacks are on point.
Lydia Smears
I deleted my social media apps because they were turning me into an idiot
Before a digital detox or deleting social media, many things go through a person's head. One author argues that social media block out real emotions, creating zombies.
Eve Mayer
My #DigitalDetox - Do You Need One?
After two best friends commit suicide after struggling with mental illness, so when a social media company owner sees depression developing, she decides to turn off for 72 hours.
Rachel Metz
When Smartphones Become Too Addictive, Stylish Dumb Phones Offer a Respite
Several tech companies have picked up on the issue with smarter and smarter phones. Many of society's leaders are turning to dumb phones to focus.