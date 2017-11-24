Resources
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
Alina Dizik
Can't unplug? Here's how to navigate your digital anxiety
Do you use Facebook as a quick break between exhausting tasks? You aren't alone. For many people, these breaks are turning into anxiety and distraction, making it harder to return to work.
Virginia Heffernan
Breaking my phone addiction - via my phone
reSTART promotes a "sustainable digital lifestyle" to tech addicts in Washington. Mixing sports with time offline, it's no wonder why people come out as typical Pacific Northwesterners.
Felicia C. Sullivan
Why I Deleted All My Social Media Accounts
If someone doesn't respond to a sad post doesn't mean they don't care. The complex algorithms behind everyone's feed favoring updates with more engagement are selective in what they show.
Markham Heid
Why Reading Books Is Important for the Brain
Most people read user-generated content every day. Compared to reading a book, not nearly as many vital regions of the brain are engaged, including imagination or selective attention.
Sharmin Ahammad
How a decade of rage led to my learning question
Once the substance we abuse, has our attention, we are hooked for life. Cured alcoholics never touch alcohol again, but with nomophobia, it isn't so simple.
Dan Nixon
Is the economy suffering from the crisis of attention?
Nearly 50% of the time, people aren't paying their full attention. No, it isn't because they are daydreaming or doodling.
Anna Akbari
Why Your Smartphone Is Destroying Your Life
Since the evolution of smartphones, our brains' cognitive and memory capacities have plummeted. Set and adhere to rules to ensure the most powerful computers on the planet some growth each day.
Becky Johnson
'Dumb phone' sales on the rise as smartphone users hope to switch off
As users search for a cure to nomophobia, feature phone sales up by five percent year on year in 2018. On the other hand, smartphone sales show a mere two percent increase.
Fred Stutzman
An API for Digital Wellbeing
More and more well-being apps are removed from stores to lower Apple and Google's competition of apps. These native apps do not seem to balance user insight with action.
Did we miss something?
Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here
Pew Research Center
The Future of Well-Being in a Tech-Saturated World
The Pew Research Center asked people living in the US about their opinion on the role of digital technology. Over half were positive on the effects society, but a growing number are concerned.