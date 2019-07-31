Resources
Shahin, N. N., El-Nabarawy, N. A., Gouda, A. S., Mégarbane, B.
The protective role of spermine against male reproductive aberrations induced by exposure to electromagnetic field (2019)
In conclusion, rat exposure to EMF disrupts sperm and hormone profiles with underlying impairment of steroidogenesis and spermatogenesis.
Sato, Y., Kojimahara, N., Yamaguchi, N.
Simulation of the incidence of malignant brain tumors in birth cohorts that started using mobile phones. (2019)
The present study aimed to simulate the incidence of malignant brain tumors in cohorts that began using mobile phones when they first became popular in Japan.
Stefi, A. L., Margaritis, L. H., Skouroliakou, A. S., Vassilacopoulou, D.
Mobile phone electromagnetic radiation affects Amyloid Precursor Protein and α-synuclein metabolism in SH-SY5Y cells (2019)
Changes in monomeric α-syn accumulation and multimerization, as well as induction of oxidative stress and cell death, were documented.
Panagopoulos, D. J., Chrousos, G. P.
Shielding methods and products against man-made Electromagnetic Fields: Protection versus risk. (2019)
This study explains why metallic patches, stickers or chips or minerals claimed by sellers to be protective, do not seem to make sense and might even be risky.
Zarei, S., Vahab, M., Oryadi-Zanjani, M. M., Alighanbari, N., Mortazavi, S. M.
Mother's Exposure to Electromagnetic Fields before and during Pregnancy is Associated with Risk of Speech Problems in Offspring. (2019)
Although this study has some limitations, it leads us to this conclusion that higher-than-ever levels of maternal exposure to electromagnetic fields could be linked to offspring speech problems.
Wall, S., Wang, Z.M., Kendig, T., Dobraca, D., Lipsett, M.
Real-world cell phone radiofrequency electromagnetic field exposures. (2019)
This investigation of 2G technology suggests that reduced and precautionary use of cell phones under weak signal conditions could lower a user's RF EMF exposure by up to several orders of magnitude.
Thielens, A., Bell, D., Mortimore, D. B., Greco, M. K., Martens, L., & Joseph, W.
Exposure of Insects to Radio-Frequency Electromagnetic Fields from 2 to 120 GHz. Scientific reports (2018)
A shift of 10% of the incident power density to frequencies above 6 GHz would lead to an increase in absorbed power. This could lead to changes in insect behaviour, physiology, and morphology.
Hardell, L. et al.
Radiofrequency radiation from nearby base stations gives high levels in an apartment in Stockholm, Sweden (2018)
The results are in relation to the detrimental health effects of non-thermal RF radiation. Due to high RF radiation, the apartment is not suitable for long-term living, particularly for children.
West, J. G., Kapoor, N. S., Liao, S. Y., Chen, J. W., Bailey, L., & Nagourney, R. A.
Multifocal Breast Cancer in Young Women with Prolonged Contact between Their Breasts and Their Cellular Phones. (2013)
All patients had no family history of breast cancer, tested negative for BRCA1 and BRCA2, and had no other known breast cancer risks.
Abdel-Rassoul, G., El-Fateh, O. A., Salem, M. A., Michael, A., Farahat, F., El-Batanouny, M., Salem, E.
Neurobehavioral effects among inhabitants around mobile phone base stations. (2007)
Inhabitants living near mobile phone base stations are at risk for developing neuropsychiatric problems and some changes in the performance of neurobehavioral functions by facilitation or inhibition.