How can I protect myself? Consider changing your phone to one with low SAR, such as Mudita Pure. Alternatively, you can use it as a secondary phone for making longer calls and to reduce your radiation exposure while on vacation.

How can I protect myself? Try to reduce the amount and length of your phone calls. Frequent long calls put you at a higher risk of exposure to mobile radiation.

How can I protect myself? Set your mobile phone to airplane mode when it is time to go to sleep. Blue light, notifications, mobile phone radiation and other electromagnetic field exposures at night can interrupt sleep cycles.

How can I protect myself? Consider using a headset instead of holding your phone to your ear while making voice calls. Holding a phone to your ear increases radiation exposure and is against the terms of service information that comes with a phone.

How can I protect myself? Avoid using your mobile phone in basements, underground stations, elevators, etc. Check the conditions of optimum signal reception, usually outdoors or near a window while inside.

How can I protect myself? Put your phone away if you don’t need it close to you all the time. This is useful not only due to radiation but also to avoid general distractions. Also, do not carry your mobile phone close to your body, e.g. in a pocket.